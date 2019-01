Departures out of Heathrow were grounded just before 6PM due to sightings of a drone near the airport. The incident comes a month after a drone over Gatwick disrupted 1,000 flights affecting over 140,000 people. This latest incident at Heathrow comes on the same day that the government unveiled new police powers to tackle illegal drone activity.

