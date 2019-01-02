Premier League Round-Up: Gameweek 20

Burnley 2-0 West Ham: In typical West Ham style, Thursday’s fantastic comeback against Southampton was quickly forgotten, after an utterly dreadful display. Chris Wood gave Burnley an incredible start, giving Burnley the lead early on. Sean Dyche had made a change in goal, opting for Tom Heaton instead of Joe Hart, who spent last season on loan at West Ham. It looked to be a wise move, as he made several important saves. The home side doubled their lead after 34 minutes through Dwight McNeil, who becomes Burnley’s youngest ever Premier League goalscorer. West Ham were utterly useless, and will hope to bounce back against Brighton. Burnley remain in the relegation zone, but are now level on points with 17th placed Southampton.

Tottenham 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers: I’m used to this crap now. Just as Spurs who a little bit of promise, they go and sit all over your hopes. The first half was far from all Spurs, but it was a dominant performance nonetheless, Spurs going one ahead through a brilliant left footed screamer from Harry Kane, which is pretty standard going for him if truth be told. As soon as the secondhalf started, it was clear as day to everyone in the stadium that Spurs were not up for this, misplacing over 100 passes and just generally playing like a team that had run out of juice after 3 games in 6 days. Full credit to Wolves, who as their name would suggest, smelt blood and went for the kill, scoring three goals in rapid succession to knock the stuffing out of a pathetic Spurs side lacking in proper reinforcements. @DanielFuckingLevy

Leicester 0-1 Cardiff: If anything sums up the Premier league, it’s a team winning at Chelsea and humiliating Man City, only to lose at home to one of the divisions poorest sides in their next game. Congrats, Leicester. Despite dominating possession and having a majority of the shots, they just couldn’t find a way past Neil Etheridge. Cardiff fans and Neil Warnock will be delighted that he isn’t going to be attending the Asian Cup, where he would have represented the Philippines. The defeat sees Leicester drop to 8th, perhaps it just wasn’t their day. Cardiff have moved even further clear of the relegation zone, but face a tough challenge when Pochettino’s Spurs visit on NYD.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Everton: Brighton’s impressive record was upheld, and Everton’s topsy-turvy fortunes continued to perplex fans once the full-time whistle had gone at the AMEX. It was a pretty even encounter, judging by the stats especially, with Brighton keeper keeping his side in contention which earned him the man of the match award. Jurgen Locadia put the home side ahead with the game’s only goal on 59 minutes, setting the Seagulls up for a win that ends a fine 2018 for the South Coast side which has seen them stave off relegation and cement their status as a top-flight outfit, sitting pretty in 13th place in the table, a comfortable 11 points clear of the drop zone.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Palace went into Christmas on the back of an unbelievable 3-2 away win at Manchester City, but their two fixtures then have been diabolical. They failed to register a single shot on target against Chelsea. Maurizio Sarri’s men took the lead through N’Golo Kante, whose shot was too powerful for Vicente Guiata. Ross Barclay and Willian had chances to extend the lead, but it didn’t matter, as Palace was utterly atrocious.

Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town: After Aleksandr Mitrovic was the devil of the affair a few days ago, he became the hero of the day in this one. Mitrovic was relatively quiet for the duration of the match, right up until he was played in by teenager Ryan Sessegnon, who has found some form of his own, allowing him to slot the ball past the Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to secure a massive 3 points for the Cottagers in what was a huge match in the relegation dogfight. Huddersfield continue to look further adrift as each game passes, sadly.

Southampton 1-3 Manchester City: City got back to winning ways after two shock defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City. David Silva gave them the lead, but Jonas Holberg put Southampton back on level terms. Unfortunately for Southampton, they couldn’t hold on until half-time though. James Ward-Prowse’s own goal and Sergio Aguero’s finish were enough to secure all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side. They face Liverpool next in a huge, huge game.

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Liverpool tore Arsenal to shreds in third gear. The title race is done, they aren’t going to be beaten and we should all get used to it. Salah dived again and Mane got in on the diving action but it’s clear that doesn’t matter if you’re a Liverpool player, after a short rest (shorter than Liverpool’s has been after every festive game anyway) so just accept it and move on with our soon to be very miserable lives.

Manchester United 4-1 AFC Bournemouth: Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured another three points with an impressive display at home to Bournemouth. United were three to the good through Paul Pogba (x2) and Marcus Rashford before Nathan Ake pulled one back for Bournemouth on the stroke of half time. However, Romelu Lukaku put any concerns out the window to make it 4-1 and wrap up all three points 18 minutes from time.