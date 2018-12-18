A Picture of Prague

Rhian Roberts takes us through the best places to eat, drink, sleep and see around Prague with some handy travel tips

Where to go for views?

Typically, the unmissable Prague Castle offers picturesque views over the terracotta roofs of the Old Town. The 9th century castle complex is mostly free to explore. With it being the official office of the President of the Czech Republic, don’t be surprised if security guards want to check your bags upon entrance.

Where to drink?

Our first stop in Prague was Prague Beer Museum, though this is only one of many quintessentially Czech pub’s that are to be explored within the city. Czech beer is famous for all the right reasons. It is relatively cheap, tasty and at times very strong. Innovative and unique flavours that sound like something straight out of a Harry Potter book really are that awesome. Just remember that many travel insurance policies won’t cover you when you are intoxicated.

Where to dine?

Schnitzel with mashed potato and plentiful portions of Stroganoff can be bought for very reasonable prices, even in the Capital. Czech food is incredibly comforting, and makes for the perfect hangover cure, just try not to insult the locals by referring to one of their national dishes as ‘Chicken Nuggets’.

To be transported back in time, head to Café Louvre on Národní Třída for the extremely rich, traditional hot chocolate. These pots of melted chocolate are served with a side of whipped cream and a small sparkling water to cleanse the palette. Here you can dine in the same cafe that was once frequented by Albert Einstein. When eating out in Prague, remember that in the Czech Republic, like most European cities on the continent, tipping is expected and for such reasonable prices, us Brits don’t really have much of an excuse not to.

When to go?

While the Christmas Markets attract a great deal of tourists, the Easter Markets are far quieter and so is the city during this period. Though there is no recent history of terrorism in the Czech Republic, there may be increased security during the Christmas and New Year period. So, if you do want to experience the markets at a quieter, more relaxed time of year head for the Easter Markets instead.

Where to stay?

From personal experience of staying on the outskirts of Prague, I would suggest that you stay central. The extra money that you spend on a more central hotel or hostel means you will save more by not paying for public transport or taxis into the centre, whilst giving you more time to enjoy your trip. Prague is a relatively small capital city, with most of the beautiful Old Town easy to navigate by foot, so once you’re in the centre you probably won’t find much use for public transport. In Prague, pickpockets will often operate on busy metro and tram carriages, so if you do take the metro try to opt for quieter carriages and keep an eye on your belongings.

Before you head overseas, be sure to research your destination using the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Travel Aware website. They provide country specific information as well more general travel advice, such as reminding travellers to get a free European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) before leaving the UK.