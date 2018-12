Those hoping to become the new Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of York can now submit their applications for the job. The University has been consulting with executive recruitment firm Perrett Laver on work to inform its choice.

Today adverts for the job were placed in The Guardian, Times Higher Education and on Jobs.ac.uk. The application period closes on 23 January with selection due to take place in March. Students were informed by an email from Jo Horsbrugh, the Registrar and Secretary.

The University has released a document titled ‘Appointment of the Vice-Chancellor and President’ which can be read here.