Yorfess shut down briefly by Facebook

Users are now able to access the page again

Editor

[Image: Yorfess]

Popular Facebook anonymous messaging board Yorfess had been shut down briefly by Facebook, with users unable to see the page for a short while. Sources from the page’s team suggested the page was alleged to have breached community guidelines.

It is understood that the page has now been restored after the admins appealed against the move, and Facebook accepted the appeal. Users are now able to view the page as normal again.

More to follow…

3 comments

  1. 13 Dec ’18 at 11:26 pm

    Investigative Shagger

    Awfull, this never should have hapened. Its not my fault some derwent rugby lads are bad in bed

    Reply Report

  2. 13 Dec ’18 at 11:58 pm

    Actually Anna

    Can you not steal my identity, thanks hun x

    Reply Report

