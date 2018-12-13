Yorfess shut down briefly by Facebook

Users are now able to access the page again

Popular Facebook anonymous messaging board Yorfess had been shut down briefly by Facebook, with users unable to see the page for a short while. Sources from the page’s team suggested the page was alleged to have breached community guidelines.

It is understood that the page has now been restored after the admins appealed against the move, and Facebook accepted the appeal. Users are now able to view the page as normal again.

