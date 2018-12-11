York ‘Movember’ total revealed

The impact of York’s sporting Men on ‘Movember’ 2018 announced as over £14,000

Yesterday, the total impact of University sports clubs’ efforts for the 2018 ‘Movember’ campaign were formally acknowledged.

Founded in 2003, The Movember Foundation describes itself as ‘the leading charity changing the face of men’s health’, raising both awareness of and funding for a wide range of Men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health problems, including suicide prevention.

Each November, the foundation launches its new campaign. Alongside the classic forms of fundraising like sponsored silences, long-distance runs and sky-dives, the defining feature of The Movember Foundation’s efforts is the growing of a moustache on the fundraiser’s top lip, which fuels the foundation’s name ‘MO-vember’.

From the University’s student body, 222 people from 19 University Clubs took part, raising a grand total of £14,128.

The top five clubs were Derwent College Rugby Club, University of York Rugby Union, Vanbrugh College Rugby, University of York Hockey Club and University of York Lacrosse Club. Between them, these five clubs raised £8,990.79, with highest raising club Derwent College Rugby Club contributing a mammoth £3,143.26.

The highest raising individual was Kieran McGowan, a Biology Student from University of York Ruby Union Club, who managed to raise a giant £823.10, exceeding his initial target of £250. As part of a long month of tireless campaigning and fundraising, as well as sporting the Foundation’s trademark moustache, Kieran aimed to move a total distance of 180km over the month, pledging to move ‘3km for every man who commits suicide every minute’.

Special mention must of course go to the remaining members of the top 10 individual fundraisers for 2018. Together, Ollie Martin, Alex Andrews, Patrick Bescoby, Nathan Saltmer, Daniel Fielding, Alex Harrison, Ross Davidson, Angus Huntington and Mehti Kendrick amassed a total of £2,683.58, which goes straight to the Foundation’s efforts.

(All totals correct as of December 10th 2018)