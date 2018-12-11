CWL Vegas Recap and Analysis.

The Call of Duty World League (CWL), made a triumphant return to our screens this weekend as the CWL Vegas Open graced us all with an intense and action packed weekend of high-level competitive Black Ops 4 action. The event, which concluded in the Early hours of Monday morning for us unfortunate UK viewers, was seen by over two hundred thousand people over all the different livestreams that were hosted for the event. The eventual winners, Optic Gaming, may have had something to do with that as their popularity as a gaming organisation has yet to be matched or even rivaled. However, now the action has concluded and the winner has been decided. It’s time to recap all of the results, announcements and surprises that were given to us by the first CWL event of the 2018/19 season.

The first day of CWL Vegas featured somewhat of a road map for the rest of the CWL season before the action kicked off. It was made abundantly clear at the start of proceedings that this event had very high stakes. The top four teams in the event would be automatically granted spots in the Columbus based LAN pro-league for instance. Those spots were filled by Optic Gaming, Eunited, Splyce and Luminosity Gaming.

However, that’s not to say the season is over for those teams which didn’t reach top 4 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Vegas. A Pro-League LAN qualifier has also been announced. Every team that made it into the top 32 at the event will be invited to play for a spot in the pro league for the rest of the season. With those falling below that threshold being unable to make their way into the league at all this season. This contrasts previous years where after every “stage” of the league, a relegation tournament was held wherein the lowest placing teams had to fight to keep their spots for the next stage against top amateur teams. With the removal of relegation events, the pro-league spots become more important than ever. Once you’re in.. You’re in.

Replacing relegation for those amateur teams, the CWL team appear to be taking a leaf from Overwatch and traditional sports playbooks. By having an amateur/professional separation. The traditional open brackets feeding into pool play for the tournament is being replaced by a different format in future events, whereby the amateur open brackets will have their own prize pool and not interact with the professional tournaments at all. Details on how this will work are still not entirely known but all will presumably become clear by the time the next event rolls around.

As for the next event, the next official CWL open event will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, between March 15-17th 2019. But before that, the aforementioned Pro League qualifiers will be taking place January 16-20th. The Pro League officially begins in February and runs all the way through to July with two other Open events having been announced to occur almost as breaks to Pro-league action. The first of those will be an as yet unspecified UK based event. And then a return to the ancestral home of Call of Duty, Anaheim California between June 14-16. With all of that along with the eventual world championship and league stage finales. It’s looking set to be a huge year for the CWL and Call of Duty as a whole.

Now that we’ve covered the news about the rest of the season, let’s get into covering the actual event itself. As a viewer, the experience was, mostly, positive. The analysis desk did an excellent job running through the action that was going on over the four separate streams and the casting was, as always, to a top standard. There were a few minor things caused by scheduling conflicts that led to matches on the Alpha stream being delayed, and Bravo matches being half cast on Alpha in the interlude between games but all of this simply helped to keep the viewership entertained while the realities of running one of the largest and most complex events in CWL history were dealt with.

The format of the tournament itself was new and worked effectively. On Thursday, those teams which didn’t have enough left over pro-points from last year’s tournaments to be in the top 12. (who had already been seeded into 4 pools of 3 teams each) were invited to a “play in” tournament where the top 4 also joined said pools. Pool play spots automatically guaranteed the team who earned them a place a the pro-league qualifier so they were very valuable. Those who didn’t succeed in the play in were put into pool play with the rest of the amateur open teams on Friday. Of which, another 4 teams made it into pool play to round off 4 pools of 5 teams each for the round robin format.

The rest of the tournament played out like a usual double elimination tournament bracket does. With a winners (upper) bracket and a losers (lower) bracket. If you lose a game in the winners bracket you drop to losers and if you lose a game in losers you’re out for good. The early stages of the tournament held the most surprises for many fans of the Call of Duty scene. New fan favourites and all-star team 100 Thieves shocked everyone when they didn’t make it into the winners bracket from pool play. A team featuring three quarters of the second place team at last year’s world championship, Team Kaliber as well as superstar players Sam ‘Octane’ Larew and Austin ‘Slasher’ Liddicoat perhaps should have done better. Likewise, last year’s world champions Team Envy (formally under Evil Geniuses) suffered a similar fate as did the European superstar team of Red Reserve. All three teams were expected to make huge runs into the tournament and were defeated in pretty anticlimactic fashion, usually not on the alpha stream.

Several long, running storylines between players and teams should also be mentioned. For instance, Eunited player Jordan ‘Jkap’ Kaplan, got revenge on his old teammates on Luminosity when they went head to head. A feeling which he likely enjoyed after the potentially controversial departure he had from his old team and their organisation before the release of the game. Furthermore, Eunited’s James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks fell short of a win once again, making it over 1200 days since his last victory. On the other Hand, as previously mentioned, Optic Gaming broke their losing streak and took home a championship while Splyce’s Jurd became the only European player to make it into the top 3 while two other European teams came 5th and 6th. Once again, it’s looking like European Call of Duty is just one or two steps behind their North American counterparts.

Overall the CWL Vegas Open was a hugely entertaining watch. Congratulations go out to Optic Gaming for their victory as well as MLG and Activision for running the event as smoothly as possible in a new and inventive format from both a production and tournament standpoint. With viewership numbers so high and a packed schedule; the rest of the year is looking very bright for Call of Duty.