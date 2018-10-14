Silverfish: the lifecycle of our tiny campus crawlers

Beloved long-term residents of The University of York’s accommodation, silverfish (Lepisma saccharina) are amongst the most treasured species of the York community, perhaps second only to geese. For those lucky enough to have not yet encountered them, they are small, wingless, 6-legged insects of 12-19 mm long, with a grey/silver exterior during adulthood from which their common name originates. They thrive in damp environments, which includes kitchens, showers and bedrooms as many students have found out first hand. Despite their inconvenience as pests, the silverfish has a fascinating life cycle, as well as impressive adaptations for survival.

While the majority of insects have a maximum lifespan of 3 years, the 2-8 years average lifespan of silverfish suggests the highly effective nature of their survival methods, which include ways to evade predators, survive without nutrition, and produce many offspring.

Escape from predation is key to survival for many organisms, and silverfish are thought to have mastered this. By staying hidden during daytime and only becoming active at night, they stay safe during the most active hours of many of their predators, which include earwigs, centipedes and spiders. The grey/silver colouration of the adults’ exterior enables camouflage in low light conditions, concealing them from predators. When these factors aren’t enough to prevent their detection, silverfish can make use of other adaptations which facilitate escape. The high level of sweat production is a key characteristic of silverfish, allowing them to quickly manoeuvre on flat surfaces as the excess sweating makes them more streamlined. This characteristic does not only facilitate a quick escape, but it also enables them to slip into small cracks and crevices to hide. The final layer of defence is a tough outer cuticle which creates added difficulty for predators to kill or consume them.

Silverfish are known best for their ability to find food in man-made habitats, consuming paper, wallpaper paste, clothes, fabrics, carbohydrate-rich foods and glue in book bindings, damaging homes and earning them their title as pests. They can also eat mould and dandruff, as well as remains from dead or injured insects. Despite this, silverfish often go without food for weeks at a time, and can last up to 300 days without any consumption, as long as water is available. They are able to achieve this by gradually using up internal stores of fat, an impressive and very useful adaptation in allowing such long-term survival without nutrition.

Finally, the silverfish population survives through the production of many offspring. A single female silverfish can produce up to 50 – 100 eggs in their lifetime, in some cases up to 20 at one single sitting, hiding them effectively in cracks and crevices making it increasingly difficult for predators or humans to find and destroy before they hatch to form new offspring.

Silverfish have a fascinating mating ritual, including a ‘dance’. Firstly, the male and female touch their antennae together, followed by the female fleeing, before the pair come back together and arrange themselves side by side. The male then vibrates its tail as it deposits a spermatophore, a small packet of sperm, on the floor. The female takes this up through an organ called an ovipositor, after which the sperm fertilises the eggs of the female. The offspring produced are initially white, later gaining the grey/silver colour of silverfish through reforming and shedding their outer layer, a process called moulting which continues into adulthood, and can occur over 50 times in the lifetime of a silverfish.

Although the sight of silverfish is known to bring people discomfort, they do have some unique features. Their impressive survival tactics to evade predation and live without nutrition for long periods of time, as well as an unusual mating ritual, make silverfish an interesting organism to learn about.