YUSU to host first ever Accessible Sport and Fitness Week

In Week 4 of Autumn Term, YUSU is hosting its first ever Accessible Sport and Fitness Week. The programme, organised through the Give it a Go and Equal Opportunities initiatives, is a collaboration with York St John SU, with accessible sport sessions taking place on both campuses.

Sport clubs and societies will be showcasing their disability sport facilities, with both Darts Club and Fencing Club offering wheelchair sport and Yoga Society running a gentle floor-based yoga session. York Sport Village are doing free inductions and a free swim session. Alongside the activities, York Sport Union are also hosting an Equal Opportunities talk for sport clubs, around making sport more accessible which includes speakers such as Commonwealth athlete Amy Carr. A number of sessions will be hosted over at YSJ, popular disability sports like sitting volleyball and blind football. All sport sessions will be open to students from either university.

In addition to drawing from Sport England research that reveals that disabled people are nearly twice as likely to be physically inactive (43 per cent), compared with non-disabled people (21 per cent), students were surveyed at both universities. The majority of students surveyed with physical disabilities thought sport was inaccessible at their University, so the Accessible Sport & Fitness Week has been designed to both showcase existing opportunities and to show demand for disability sport provision at the University of York and York St John.

York Sport President Zac Sheppard said: “I’m really pleased to have been working on this week as part of the changes to our Equal Opportunities scheme this year. Hopefully it will provide a platform for more students to take part in sport, and more clubs to make their sessions accessible for all students regardless of ability.”