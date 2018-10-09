Yorkshire marathon returns for sixth year

We are less than two weeks to go until one of the highlights of the northern sporting year takes place. Of course, this is the Yorkshire Marathon, taking place on Sunday 14 October and returning for its sixth year.

Attracting people of all abilities, from professional athletes to amateur runners, the race is expecting a high turnout of over 7000 people, nearly double the number of those who ran in the first race five years ago.

Also taking place on Sunday is the Yorkshire 10-mile run, in an event that rounds off a super Sunday of running, which is expected to bring a further 4000 runners to the city.

Eyes will be on the clock this year to see if anyone will be to overcome the record of Kenyan Edwin Korir, whose time of two hours 13 minutes and 31 seconds has held the record since the marathon’s inaugural race five years ago.

The race starts and finishes at the University, with the finishing line being placed opposite the JB Morrell library. As a result of the usage of University Road, the road is usually closed on the weekend of the race in order to allow the road to be prepared. University Road will be closed from 10am on Saturday 13 October until 10pm on Sunday 14 October. In addition to the road closure a number of parking restrictions will be in place across Campus West as well.

Our very own YUSU President James Durcan will be running the marathon, and when asked if he was excited about running the marathon, he replied, “I’m really looking forward to running for my chosen charity SupportLine. Having absolutely loved the 10 Mile last year, in the city which I now proudly call home, I’m determined to make it around the course and to raise money for an extremely important cause.”