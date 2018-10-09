ProTeam app replaced after criticism

After much criticism of the college sport app ProTeam, trailed last year at York, the app has been cut in favour of the new, more efficient app Playwaze in a hope that it will provide a better service for sport at university.

Nouse covered the announcement of the use of ProTeam last November and expected the app to revolutionise college sport. Given that this was the first app to record the data of college sport to be used it York the statement was not outlandish in any sense. However, even after months of use the app never really got off the ground, with users experiencing several issues including slow running speeds, and inability to update the app efficiently.

It is hoped that the new app will finally fulfil the promise of a college sport app could have, thus allowing players of college sport teams to stay up to date and in touch with how your team is getting on in the league, who they’re playing next and when you’re going to be playing against your friend from another college.

In addition to college, sport the app will also cover BUCS fixtures and league tables, giving the app a bigger scope to publish all sport at York and giving people access to information easier and quicker than its predecessor. It is also hoped that by increasing the coverage of sport that this will also increase the amount of people using the app as this was also highlighted as a major issue in the past.

Of course, a major part of the success of the new app will depend upon the usage and downloads by university and college players and captains. But the increased capabilities of the app will hopefully draw more users to the app to increase the interaction and data keeping of college sport and take it to another level. Perhaps even outside college sport.

This has to be seen as a positive step in the development of college sport and the recording of a centralised space that can be used to access college league tables, fixtures, and results.

York Sport President Zac Shepard, who was instrumental in the changing of the app away from ProTeam, is excited about the new app, had this to say on the matter “College sport at York is growing every year, so it’s very important we have the infrastructure to support it. The new Playwaze app is a step in the right direction, as they are one of the leading companies in this field. Additionally, Playwaze has just announced that it is partnering with BUCS, meaning from next season college and uni fixtures, results and leagues will all be available on one platform.”

One college football captain said of the new app, “the idea of an app is excellent in practise but there were several issues with ProTeam, I’m excited to see the introduction of a new app and hopefully some of the issues last year can be sorted out as it provides an excellent way for me to plan ahead for fixtures and see how we are doing in the league.”

