Jorja Smith embarking on headline tour this week

After working with everyone from Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Jorja Smith starts out on her biggest headline tour yet across the UK

By , Deputy Music Editor (2016/17)

After scoring a Top 3 album back in June (and in more recent months, a nomination for the  Mercury Prize), Jorja Smith is now heading out on tour across the UK this month.

After compiling ‘Lost & Found’ over the last two years, Jorja Smith used the album to infuse pop and neo-soul to construct an album which has quickly established her as one of the UK’s best-loved new female stars. GQ compared her to Lauryn Hill, and Q Magazine praised the record for how “assured” it felt.

Having worked with Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal and Kendrick Lamar to name but a few, Jorja is poised for worldwide impact – with her previous tour having been completely sold out and enjoying great critical acclaim. And now you have the chance to witness her biggest tour to date – with dates in Glasgow to Birmingham, there are any number of chances to see Jorja Smith in person.

 

OCTOBER 2018 TOUR DATES

Norwich – UEA – 4th October

Bristol – 02 Academy – 5th October SOLD OUT

Newcastle – 02 Academy 1- 7th October SOLD OUT

Glasgow – 02 Academy – 8th October

Manchester – Albert Hall – 10th October SOLD OUT

Manchester – Albert Hall – 11th October

Birmingham – 02 Academy 1 – 13th October SOLD OUT

Nottingham – Rock City – 14th October SOLD OUT

London – O2 Brixton Academy – 17th October SOLD OUT

London – O2 Brixton Academy – 18th October

 

Tickets available at jorjasmith.com

