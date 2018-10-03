Self-care sells

When moving away from home, you have to learn how to take care of yourself pretty sharpish. To ensure you can function as a human being you’ve got to feed yourself, rest, stay hydrated – the necessities. Looking after yourself goes further than these basic elements though. As adults, we have to learn how to maintain our well- being from all angles, mental and physical, in order to thrive in day-to-day life. We have to learn to self-care.

Caring for yourself is more than just having an evening of pampering, or relaxing a little with a meditation app and a facemask, although popular media would suggest otherwise. Self-care comes in many forms, and it’s a beneficial venture to explore how each different type can benefit you. There are physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual forms of self-care. Physical self-care can be anything from a Netflix binge to a walk in the park; it should enhance your physical health and aid your overall mental wellbeing. Emotional self-care can be as simple as allowing yourself to feel emotions without judging yourself, and considering why these emotions crop up. Psychological self-care explores ways in which you can engage your intellect in everyday life, maybe through experimenting with art or visiting an exhibition. As for spiritual self-care, although it may not be for everyone, it’s an interesting way to reconnect with yourself through activities such as medi- tation and mindfulness.

Third year student Paige Henderson, who has experienced the University’s wellbeing services, commented on what the term ‘self-care’ meant to her: “For me it means self- pervasion. It means considering yourself and your reactions to others, to friendships, rela- tionships, work… everyday things really. It’s about being active in thinking about how you look after yourself, and it’s about the long- term effects of everyday activities on us.”

It seems to have become a popular trend to #selfcare, with platforms such as Insta- gram and Twitter being littered with these kinds of hash tags. People enjoy sharing with the world how they are looking after them- selves on a daily basis, through selfies, text posts and videos. In a single search on Insta- gram, the hash tags ‘self-love’ and ‘self-care’ rack up between eight and 20 million posts. However, mainstream media has seemingly forgotten about forms of self-care that don’t include a purchase or enhance our aesthetics. So why has it become so popular to show our followers that we’re caring for ourselves with herbal tea, bubble baths and an occasional yoga session? Is it to convince ourselves that we’re coping, or just because we want to keep up with the trends?