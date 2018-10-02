YSTV to stream live BUCS matches

York Student Television (YSTV) announced last Thursday that they have partnered with YUSU Sport Union President Zac Sheppard to bring about the launch of YSTV Sport. Zac Sheppard’s ‘One to Watch’ scheme is at the forefront of the new YSTV Sport service, which will bring regular live streams of select BUCS matches throughout the university year, providing York students with the opportunity to watch the University’s biggest matches of the year, without having to travel to follow their favourite sides.

The new branch of YSTV will kick off in style on the 10th October with a Volleyball grudge match which will see the York Men’s 1s side take on Roses adversaries Lancaster in a fitting prelude to what promises to be a hotly contested home Roses tournament in May, where YSTV Sport is sure to be playing an integral part. YSTV has previously provided students with live coverage of the biggest sporting events on campus, covering every inch of sport available when the Yellow and Gold army were defeated 225.5-126.5 away in Lancaster.

YSTV have promised to bring bi-weekly coverage of a wide variety of sports streamed live on their website, on the YSTV and York Sport Union Facebook pages, as well as on the big screens in The Courtyard. The calendar of fixtures which will be covered by YSTV Sport is yet to be announced, with any such announcement to be made through the YSTV and York Sport Union social media channels.

YSTV Station Director Edwin Barnes commented to Nouse that “launching YSTV Sport is very exciting for us, as not only is it an opportunity to connect further with the York sporting community, it gives us a platform to train this year’s intake of new members to prepare for our biggest and best Roses coverage to date.” Taking Roses as the benchmark of live sports coverage few student stations come close, Lancaster station LA1TV sharing the privilege of covering Europe’s biggest varsity tournament as part of their university life.

YSTV Sport is sure to bring an increasingly diverse offering of sport to students with unprecedented regularity, alongside offering a new route for students to try their hands – and voices – at a wide range of sports broadcasting skills like commentary, presenting and punditry, which has previously only been accessible during the Roses tournament. As Station Director and YSTV stalwart Edwin Barnes alluded to, the launch of YSTV Sport is sure to see YSTV and the already high quality of its widely varied content improve further, cementing their place as one of the nation’s top student media outlets.