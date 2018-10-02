Teammates: Women’s Rugby

Name: Jennifer Provan
Position: Second Row
Course: Law
Year: 3
Gym Rat: Probably our club captain Alice Jones, she’s an absolute boss in the gym.
Biggest Hitter: I’d have to say Fran Bannister… Two knockouts in her past two seasons here is some achievement.
Most Dedicated: That’s probably Anne-Marie Norton on our second team. She gives her all in every session and is always open to improvement.
Biggest Lightweight: Our fly half Emma Lowe. Her pint-downing ability is really, really poor. Sorry, Emma.
Best Motivator: I’ve been told by our captains it’s me apparently. So I guess that must mean that I’m decent at giving some rousing speeches.
Club Comedian: Definitely Olivia Almond. She is crazy, but so fun to talk to and really keeps training light and entertaining.
Biggest Flirt: I think I’ll have to go with our centre Alice Ingram. Must be that Liverpool charm!