Self-help Books for Dummies

The Little Book of Adulting is split into a multitude of categories and sub-categories that form a broad sense of adulthood. The aim of the book is to show young adults how to balance responsibility and fun, like cleaning and… bouldering? (that is rope-free climbing). The guide also incorporates interactive activities that make responsibility seem more enjoyable, like mini timetables to organise daily routines effectively; little diagrams to illustrate how to clean up different types of mess – spilt red wine addressed first!

The book successfully touched base on a lot of topics: mental health, cooking, people skills, finances, cleaning, hobbies, work. Often there would be a few different suggestions for how to tackle these different aspects of adulthood. For hobbies, there would be suggestions for ‘adulting on a budget’, ‘adulting with some fun money’ and ‘posh adulting’, as simple as going for a run, to backpacking adventure holidays.

With cooking and cleaning, there are three levels of expertise explained: basic, next level, and expert level. An expert cleaner would know to put their delicates in a “little mesh bag” in the wash, and an expert chef would have a pestle and mortar at hand. Aside from a few patronising jokes, this is an easy-going book probably best suited as a gift for mid-late teens.