York ranked 9th in Europe for teaching

This is according to Times Higher Education who had placed York as 60th in their Europe University Rankings

The University of York has been named as joint-ninth in the annual Times Higher Education (THE) Europe Teaching Rankings. This ranking is the latest accolade for York’s teaching, which was awarded a Gold ranking (the highest rank possible) in the government’s Teaching Excellence Framework in June.

THE Europe Teaching rankings specifically focus on the teaching quality of the institution whereas the more comprehensive THE Europe University Rankings also include the quality of research done by the institution. In the latter, York placed 60thin the list published in September 2017.

Although these rankings are more specifc, the vast difference between York’s Europe University rank of 60th and the Europe Teaching rank of tied-ninth could represent that the University of York is of a significantly higher standard for undergraduates, who are taught, than the Europe University Rankings suggest.

When asked for comment, YUSU Academic Officer James Hare had this to say: “I’m incredibly happy to hear that York is ranked 9th in the Times Higher Education Europe Teaching Rankings.”

“This result is particularly pleasing when considering that 40 percent of the score is based around student engagement showing that our students feel listened to, which is testament to the strong working relationship between YUSU and the University.”

“Myself and the rest of the officer team look forward to building upon this result going forward, as we continue to develop our student voice strategy to ensure the best possible opportunities for our students to engage with the University.”

The next edition of THE’s World University Rankings is due in September 2018.