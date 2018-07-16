YUSU to take over D Bar and Vanbrugh Arms

YUSU are to take over the operation of University-run licensed venues from September 2018, it has been announced. This includes the popular student bars D Bar and the Vanbrugh Arms as well as the Jack Lyons Theatre bar, Central Hall, and Greg’s Place. These venues will be added to the venues already run by YUSU: The Courtyard, The Lounge, The Glasshouse and Kitchen at Alcuin

The news was confirmed in a press release sent to Nouse. The release outlined YUSU’s commitments on how they will run the venues. These included “consult[ing] with as many students as possible” to understand what students would like from the venues.

It also committed to extending the Union’s ‘Best Bar None’ and ‘Good Night Out’ schemes to all of the YUSU licensed venues. Finally, the release promised to expand the Union’s ‘Green Impact’ commitments to all future YUSU commercial venues by the end of the academic year.

YUSU President James Durcan had this to say: “We are excited to work with our diverse student body to turn these important venues into even more dynamic spaces that can further enhance students’ lives. This move will create more jobs for students with YUSU and we will gradually invest into those premises to make them market-leading venues – further enhancing the space and facilities available to Colleges, societies and sports teams.”