Professor Saul Tendler announced as Acting Vice-Chancellor

It has been announced that Professor Saul Tendler will assume the role of Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University whilst a replacement for departing Vice-Chancellor Koen Lamberts is found. Tendler will occupy the role from the 1st November 2018, the day after Lamberts leaves York to become the President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield.

Tendler will step up to the role from his previous position as Deputy Vice-Chancellor & Provost of the University. He will remain in post whilst Chair of the Council, Gerard Lemos oversees the search for a permanent replacement to Lamberts.

Tender has a BSc in Pharmacy from the University of Manchester as well as a PhD from the University of Aston. Before joining York in 2015, Professor Tendler was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nottingham.

In an article posted on the Unviersity’s website, Tendler had this to say: “I am delighted and honoured to take on the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor at such an exciting time in the University’s history. My role will be to ensure continuity across key areas of our work in teaching, research and knowledge exchange, providing all of our students an outstanding learning environment. I look forward to continuing to work with our staff and students and engaging with our global alumni and partnership networks.”