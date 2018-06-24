NOUSE TRIES… Bungee Jumping

puts his life on the line for Nouse… again

Image: Dexter Ford

When  I  noticed  Raising  and  Giving  (RAG)  advertising  the  campus  bungee  jump  online  two  thoughts  went  through  my  mind.  I  have  to  confess  it  filled  me  with  dread.  I  am  afraid  of  heights  so  I  am  not  afraid  to  confess  that  the  initial  idea  of  diving  off  a  crane  motivated  me.  However,    I  was  also  cast  back  to  the  memories  from  this  time  last  year  in  which  I  went  skydiving.  There  is  video  evidence  from  this  moment  of  what  can  only  be  described  as  sheer  fear  yet  even  so,  skydiving  turned  out  to  be  an  enjoyable  experience  once  the  initial  fear  passed  away.

With  this  in  mind  I  felt  that  it  would  only  be  right  to  attempt  a  bungee  jump  too.  I  was  impressed  by  how  easy it  was  to  sign  up  for  the  event  with  RAG.  Students  were  given  lots  of  time  to  fundraise  and  were  given  lots  of  flexibility  in  order  to  raise  as  much  money  as  possible.  In  order  to  be  allowed  to  jump,  only  half  of  the  money  had  to  be  raised  before  the  jump  itself.  This  meant  that  only  £40  had  to  be  raised  before  the  beginning  of  the  event.  In  addition,  students  were  even  allowed  to  jump  on  the  day  as  long  as  they  paid  £75  up  front.  Embarrassingly  I  have  never  done  much  fundraising  or  taken  part  in  any  RAG  events  in  any  way.  How-ever,  I  was  amazed  by  how  quickly  I  was  able  to  raise  money.  A  combination  of  begging  friends  and  family  members  to  donate  meant  I  was  able  to  reach  my  target  without  having  to  shave  my  head  or  wax  my  legs.  I  should  therefore  take  this  opportunity  to  thank  those  who  did  donate.

The  day  of  the  jump  came  swiftly  around  and  with  it  my  nerves  tripled.  The  night  before  the  jump  I  found  myself  running  through  the  jump  in  my  mind.  Naturally,  imaginary  bungee  jumps  are  slightly  easier  than  their  real  counterparts.  In  particular  when  you  receive  regular  updates  on  how  bloody  terrifying  the  crane  was  every  time  you  check  your  Face-book.  My  fear  was  intensified  even  further  when  the  RAG’s  Facebook  live  feed  cut  out  just  as  they were  streaming the first  jump  of  the  day.

Naturally  to  someone  who  is  already  a  bit  of  a  wuss,  this  made  me  assume  that  the  bungee  jump  had  already  been  transformed  into  a scene  out  of  a  Final  Destination  film.  Of  course,  this  was  n  o  t  the  case  and  the  first  jumper  had  success-fully  reached  the  floor.  At  12  noon  it  was  my  turn  to  jump  so  I  headed  off  on  the  bus  to  watch  what  was  go-ing  on.  Arriving  slightly  early  I  was  able  to  witness  previous  jumpers  in  motion.  It  is  incredibly  how  much  variety  there  can  be  in  sim-ply  throwing  yourself  off  a  crane.  The  first  jumper  I  saw  elegantly  tossed  themselves  from  the  180ft    high  crane,  resembling  some  form  of  Tom  Daley  and,  children’s  catapult  hybrid.  Other  jumpers  were  slightly  more  awkward,  one  in  particular  shockingly  only  let  go  with  one  hand  meaning  that  they  spun  down  to  earth  looking  like  a  human  drill.

Once  strapped  up  by  three  harnesses  and  a  foot  brace  it  was  my  turn  to  jump.  Although,  I  had  man-aged  to  stay  reasonably  calm  at  the  base  of  the  crane  watching  others  jump,  as  soon  as  I  was  pulled  up  in  the  lift,  I  must  confess  I  was  thankful  to  be  wearing  dark  trousers.  Once  at  the  top  of  the  crane  I  was  told  to  just  focus  on  the  Minster  in  the  distance  in  order  to  prevent  me  from  looking  straight  down.  How-ever,  I  was  stuck  in  a  state  of  shock.  I  attempted  to  jump  however  only  managed  to  scream  the  ever  elegant  word  ‘fuck’  loud  enough  to  be  heard  by  York  Railway  Station.  Thankfully,  the  giggles  of  those  very  much  entertained  by  my  jolt-ing  on  the  ground  actually  relaxed  me  and  enabled  to  let  go  on  my  second  attempt  from  the  top  of  the  crane.  The  jump  itself  was  a  bit  of  a  blur.  The  initial  fall  was  so  fast  that  I  did  not  comprehend  what  was  going  on  until  I  has  bounced  back  up  into  the  air.  At  which  point,  the  only  thing  going  through  my  mind  was  ‘This  is  absolutely  fucking  terrifying,  why  did  I  think  I  was  in  any  way  brave  enough  to  deal  with  this?’  However,  thankfully  the  following  bounces  were  filled  with  relief.  Once  I  had  been  lowered  upside  down  back  to  the  floor  and  to  safety,  I  was  finally  able  to  laugh  at  my  previous  fear.  Although  scarier  than  anything  else  I  have  ever  done,  I  would  definitely  encourage  anyone  who  is  not  afraid  of  heights  try  bungee  jumping.  For  those  who  are,  it  is  as  bloody  scary  as  it  looks  so  approach  with  caution.  You  will  be  incredibly  scared.  Four  out  of  Ten,  would  not  recommend.

