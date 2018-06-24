More success this year for UYWAFC

The University of York’s Women’s Football teams have had another successful year with the second team achieving their highest ever league finish and the first team maintaining Northern 1A status for another season.

Despite avoiding relegation for a second successive season, the first team, who compete in the joint-highest BUCS league of all York’s university teams, endured a difficult start to the season when their coach had to resign due to poor health. The resignation meant that players were forced to take training sessions and organise match-days. With only a small squad of regular players, the 1’s also had to do without Vice-Captain Ella Williamson for the majority of the season after she picked up an ankle ligament injury at the start of November.

However, the team stuck together, and the goal-scoring efforts of Kayleigh Peters and fresher Jasmine Lawton helped them claim vital wins over Bangor and Leeds Beckett 2’s to confirm their place in the division for another season.

Reflecting on the campaign, captain Karli Smith said: “I’m very proud to be part of such a wonderful team and club, I can’t thank everyone enough for all their hard work and efforts.” Although they came up short in the race for promotion, the second team achieved their highest ever BUCS finish under the guidance of new coach Julie Tate. They scored plenty of goals along the way including a 6-0 win over Huddersfield and a 4-1 win over Leeds Trinity with Maddi Cannell finishing the year as the highest scorer.

After completing her final season of university football, captain Ella Statham praised the hard work of Tate who has raised the standards of the team since taking over. This season’s finish indicated just how far the second team has come in recent years and promotion looks a real possibility for the 2018/2019 campaign.

Roses 2018 saw a third successive whitewash victory over Lancaster for the Women’s Football Club. The first team secured a 2-1 win while the 2’s strolled to victory thumping the hosts 8-1. These efforts have resulted in a Colours Ball nomination for Roses Team of the Year alongside their nomination for Charitable Club of the Year following their fundraising efforts for York Mind back in March. Second Team player Phoebe Munroe has also been nominated for most improved sportswoman after cementing her place in the side despite not initially being selected for a team following trials. New first team captain, Rachel Taylor, and second team captain, Polly Lees-Collier, will be hoping they can continue the work of their predecessors and maybe even go one step further next year.