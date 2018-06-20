Bomb scare in York city centre

Goodramgate in York city centre was cordoned off by North Yorkshire Police for almost two hours today from around 11am as a result of a bomb scare. A bomb squad was called in to investigate after a man allegedly entered a shop on the popular street with an explosive device.

A man, said to be around 19 or 20, entered the Blue Moon Trading shop which sells rifles and has traded on the street for over a decade and asked: “Do you buy bombs?” Stuart Sykes, the owner, reportedly replied “oh yeah, every day…” and offered five pounds for the item which was accepted. He then telephoned the police who contacted Army Bomb Disposal.

When asked about the incident and whether or not he was unnerved by it, Sykes said: “We’re all a long time dead, I couldn’t care.” He added: “I thought he was going to walk off. I’d have gone to a tenner.” The army arrived and disposed of the device. The cordon was lifted just after 1pm.

North Yorkshire Police, who are now seeking to identify the man who sold the item to Sykes, said they do not believe there was a genuine threat to the wider public. The spokeswoman said initial reports suggest the device was an old army trip flare, used to set up secure parameters for operations. The street is now fully open again.