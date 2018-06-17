Interview: Laboratory Conditions director Jocelyn Stamat

JS: The crossing of genre boundaries emerged from a fear of losing audience interest. Audiences are smart, they’ve seen everything, and so most films, even shorts, can seem somewhat empty. We wanted to keep coming at you.

On this particular film we invoked our love of the Outer Limits, Twilight Zone, and One Step Beyond series, where significant social issues and existential questions are explored in a genre setting.

Jump scares are fine, we’ve got one or two. The real key to a horror film, if you want to know, is to feature utterly believable character reactions, start to finish. If the actors have conviction, and the audience believes that the character believes and takes action that is plausible, then your film will work.