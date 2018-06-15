Top 35 in BUCS remains out of reach for York

Image: James Hostford

THE  UNIVERSITY  OF  York  has  finished  the  academic  year  in  44th  place  in  the  overall  BUCS  points  rankings  with  836.5  points,  marking  a  rise  of  two  positions  since  last  year  despite  a  smaller  points  total.

However,  this  improvement  still  places  York  over  200  points  short  of  the  top  35  –  a  marker  often  cited  as  a  target  for  York  Sport.

The  2017/18  BUCS  rankings  league  includes  150  universities  and  is  headed  by  Loughborough  University  on  a  commanding  5787  points,  with  York  finishing  4950.5  and  43  places  behind.  2018  marks  the  second  consecutive  year  in  which  York  has  seen  a  decrease  in  total  points,  but  this  has  not  prevented  a  two-place  improvement.

However,  the  bleakest  reality  comes  when  a  comparison  is  drawn  with  other  Russell  Group  universities.  The  majority  of  this  elite  group  of  universities  feature  in  the  BUCS  top  20,  while  York  sits  outside  of  the  top  40.

Rather  than  top  20,  breaking  into  the  top  35  has  been  a  target  for  successive  York  Sport  Presidents.  However,  it  has  not  been  achieved  since  records  began  in  2006,  with  the  closest  attempt  coming  in  2015  (37th);  it  remains  a  pipedream  for  York.

This  year  York  are  a  distant  226  points  off  the  top  35  and  a  seismic  708  points  off  the  top  20,  where  their  Russell  Group  status  would  suggest  they  would  be  present.  More  worryingly,  the  gap  between  York  and  the  top  35  has  grown  in  recent  years.  In  2014  and  2015  it  was  less  than  30  points,  whereas  for  the  last  two  years  it  has  been  over  200,  suggesting  that  other  universities  are  developing  their  sporting  environment  more  successfully  than  York.

York  Sport  President  Laura  Carruthers  highlighted  the  need  for  increased  spending  to  boost  York  Sport’s  BUCS  ranking  in  the  future:  “This  year’s  placement  is, numerically,  an  improvement  on  last  year,  so  we  should  take  pride  in  that.  However,  I  am  convinced  that  there  is  more  work  to  be  done  on  improving  the  performance  sport  offer  here  at  York.  Put  simply,  high  performance  sport  costs.  Only  when  we  acquire  a  significant  boost  in  funding  will  our  rankings  improve,  placing  us  competitively  against  our  academic  rival  institutions.”

The  University  of  York  Pool  and  Snooker  club  has  continued  the  theme  of  being  the  biggest  contributor  to  York’s  point  tally  this  year  by  providing  146  points;  while  badminton,  table  tennis,  lacrosse  and  volleyball  also  rank  among  the  highest  point  winners  for  York.

The  hockey  team  not  being  allowed  to  play  and  therefore  contributing  no  BUCS  points  has  limited  York’s  potential  achievements.  Interestingly,  if  hockey  returned  40  points  this  year  as  they  did  in  2017,  then  York  would  have  been  ranked  39th  in  2018.

An  independently-run  consultation,  process  currently  ongoing,  will  set  targets  for  York  Sport  in  its  pursuit  to  climb  the  BUCS  rankings.  York  Sport  President-elect,  Zac  Sheppard,  is  confident  that  the  recommendations  from  this  process  will  help  York  bridge  the  gap  to  the  top  35.

If  the  sporting  programme  at  current  35th-ranked  King’s  College  London  is  anything  of  a  guide,  then  any  pursuit  of  the  top  35  will  require  a  significant  amount  of  funding.

