Editor’s Comment – 12th June

A farewell from as they end their term as Sports Editors

 


THIS  EDITOR’S  comment  section  has  tended  to  take  the  form  of  one  of  us  trying  to  get  one  over  on  the  other  in  the  latest  instalment  of  Coatgate  which  started  back  in  February  with  Chay’s  unsuitably  minimal  attire  worn  to  the  freezing  Varsity  qualifiers.

Even  when  we  gave  this  section  to  Virginia  she  couldn’t  refrain  from  alluding  to  such  ongoing  banter.  However,  for  one  edition  only  we  are  co-writing  this  comment  as  it  is  (probably)  our  last  edition  as  Sports  Editors  (sad  reacts  only).

We  here  at  Nouse Sport  have  been  busy  pestering  the  all-knowing  pundit,  Jordan  McWilliam,  for  his  World  Cup  predictions.  If  you  want  to  make  a  bit  of  money  and  have  a  stake  in  all  the  games,  check  out  his  predictions  on  the  page  opposite.  Also,  bear  in  mind,  if  they’re  wrong,  we’ll  be  out  of  pocket  too  (don’t  sue  us  please).

As  the  university  sports  season  has  finished  for  another  year,  we  have  reviews  of  the  best  BUCS  sport  had  to  offer  this  year,  featuring  our  personal  favourite:  UYWRUFC,  unbeaten  title  winners  and  cup  champions.

As  this  is  our  last  edition,  thanks  are  in  order.  We  would  first  like  to  pay  thanks  to  Jacob  Phillips,  outgoing  Editor  and  distinguished  Nouse  Sport  alumnus.  He  drilled  us  in  the  ways  of  the  section  and  without  him  the  Roses  supplement  wouldn’t  have  been  the  success  it  was.

Next,  thanks  to  our  awesome  deputies:  Jordan  McWilliam  and  Virginia  Stichweh.  You  guys  are  the  unsung  heroes  of  our  section  and  despite  your  titles  being  “deputy”,  you  did  as  much  work  as  us  and  deserve  the  same  share  of  any  successes  we  have.

Finally,  to  the  committed  band  of  writers  that  have  helped  us  with  our  editions,  thank  you.  There  are  many,  but  the  most  prolific  are  Kathryn  Batte,  Patrick  Hook-Willers  and  Alex  Woodward.  Kathryn  may  be  moving  on  (good  luck  with  your  MA  in  Sheffield),  but  we  hope  that  Alex  and  Patrick  will  be  continuing  to  work  with  the  section  (elections  on  the  15th  June,  lads).

There’ve  been  good  times,  there’ve  been  bad  times.  One  thing  has  been  made  clear  to  us  though:  Hes  East  Rugby  is  better  than  Derwent  Rugby.

Nouse  Love,

Adam  and  Chay

