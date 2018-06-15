Editor’s Comment – 12th June



THIS EDITOR’S comment section has tended to take the form of one of us trying to get one over on the other in the latest instalment of Coatgate which started back in February with Chay’s unsuitably minimal attire worn to the freezing Varsity qualifiers.

Even when we gave this section to Virginia she couldn’t refrain from alluding to such ongoing banter. However, for one edition only we are co-writing this comment as it is (probably) our last edition as Sports Editors (sad reacts only).

We here at Nouse Sport have been busy pestering the all-knowing pundit, Jordan McWilliam, for his World Cup predictions. If you want to make a bit of money and have a stake in all the games, check out his predictions on the page opposite. Also, bear in mind, if they’re wrong, we’ll be out of pocket too (don’t sue us please).

As the university sports season has finished for another year, we have reviews of the best BUCS sport had to offer this year, featuring our personal favourite: UYWRUFC, unbeaten title winners and cup champions.

As this is our last edition, thanks are in order. We would first like to pay thanks to Jacob Phillips, outgoing Editor and distinguished Nouse Sport alumnus. He drilled us in the ways of the section and without him the Roses supplement wouldn’t have been the success it was.

Next, thanks to our awesome deputies: Jordan McWilliam and Virginia Stichweh. You guys are the unsung heroes of our section and despite your titles being “deputy”, you did as much work as us and deserve the same share of any successes we have.

Finally, to the committed band of writers that have helped us with our editions, thank you. There are many, but the most prolific are Kathryn Batte, Patrick Hook-Willers and Alex Woodward. Kathryn may be moving on (good luck with your MA in Sheffield), but we hope that Alex and Patrick will be continuing to work with the section (elections on the 15th June, lads).

There’ve been good times, there’ve been bad times. One thing has been made clear to us though: Hes East Rugby is better than Derwent Rugby.

Nouse Love,

Adam and Chay