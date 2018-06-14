Special report: Jordan protests

Youth-led protests in  Jordan  have  rocked  the  country  for  the  last  fortnight.  Incidentally,  I  have  had  to  make  my  way  through  them  twice  now,  at  one  point  being  escorted,  like  a  package,  by  police.  Although  they  have  been  peaceful  so  far,  rumours  sweep  the  city  that  tonight  could  turn  violent,  not  least  because  buses  of  new  protesters  are  travelling  into  Amman  from  across  the  country.  What  sparked  this  in  a  country  that,  aside  from  the  Arab  Spring  in  2011,  hasn’t  seen  demonstrations  for  decades?

The  most  prominent  cause  has  been  a  recent  set  of  proposed  tax  reforms  which  protesters  claim  (correctly)  would  hit  lower  and  middle  income  households  hardest.  Coupled  with  this,  there  are  little  to  no  public  services  in  Jordan,  including  no  clean  water,  transport,  state  healthcare  or  numerous  other  things  we  take  for  granted  in  the  UK.  One  protestor,  Mila,  told  me  she  and  her  husband  would  not  mind  tax  increases  if  they  got  some-thing  in  return,  yet  she  says  it  also  goes  deeper.  She  argues  the  parliament  is  stricken  by  corruption  and  impotency  while  the  Prime  Minister  merely  organises  the  government  for  King  Abdullah  II,  who  holds  the  real  power.  “What  we  want  is  real  autonomy  for  our  government”  she  affirms,  “not  just  the  same  faces,  same  people  and  no  new  blood”.  So  far  the  former  Prime  Minister  has  resigned  in  place  of  a  popular  non-Jordanian,  al-Razzaz.  This  could  show  the  King’s  openness  to  public  opinion,  considering  al-Razzaz’s  unpopularity  with  the  tribes  and  intelligence  service,  significant  centres  of  power  in  Jordan.  However,  a  constitutional  monarchy,  which  many  protesters  are  demanding,  seems    to  be  wishful  thinking.

Although  this  may  appear  a  difficult  position  for  King  Abdullah,  it  certainly  has  not  been  without  benefits  for  him.  On  Tuesday  many  Middle  Eastern  leaders  phoned  in  to  pledge  support  for  his  regime,  notably  including  the  Saudi  leadership  whom  the  King  has  been  virtually  subservient  to  in  recent  years.  Regardless,  the  King  must  decide  carefully  how  to  manage  the  current  situation  and  ensure  he  uses  just  enough  force  to  maintain  legitimacy,  without  overstepping  the  invisible  line  and  incurring  public  wrath.  Surprisingly,  he  has  been  extremely  supportive  of  the  demonstrations  so  far,  lauding  how  proud  he  is  that  his  people  can  protest  their  views  so  peacefully.  One  political  activist  described  the  King’s  recent  letter  appointing  Prime  Minister  al-Razzaz,  which  called  for  discussions  of  the  tax  reforms,  as  “too  good  to  be  true”.  She  is  cautiously  hopeful,  although  she  still  plans  to  protest  tonight.

Meanwhile,  as  this  goes  on,  something  else  is  changing  in  Jordan.  Many  women  can  be  seen  out  protesting,  something  which  was  not  the  case  seven  years  ago.  Mila  asserts  that  since  the  Arab  Spring  there  has  been  a  lot  of  openness,  evidenced  by  the  fact  that  unlike  then  there  are  no  government-hired  thugs  throwing  rocks  at  demonstrators.  This  has  been  highlighted  recently  by  the  trade  union  elections,  in  which  the  Muslim  Brotherhood  failed  to  make  an  impact  for  the  first  time  in  10  years.  Consequently,  women  have  taken  to  the  streets  to  voice  their  anger  as  much  as  men.

There  is  an  exciting  atmosphere  in  Jordan.  The  country  feels  ripe  for  fresh  attitudes.  As  a  combination  of  social  change,  economic  stress,  corruption,  and  an  active  political  youth,  has  created  the  conditions  for  a  potential  shift  of  power  to  the  people.  However,  the  looming  interference  of  the  Muslim  Brotherhood  could  undermine  the  cause,  as  well  as  infiltration  by  the  intelligence  services.  The  protests  have  already  led  to  the  resignation  of  the  Prime  Minister  and  his  cabinet.  Prime  Minister    Omar  Razzaz,  newly  appointed  by  King  Abdullah  II,  announced  on  Thursday  that  the  tax  bill  which  sparked  the  protests  will  be  withdrawn.  It  seems  likely  that  new  Prime  Minister  Razzaz  will  have  to  make  further  reforms  in  a  country  widely  perceived  as  elitist  and  exclusionary  in  order  to  quell  the  anger  of  the  young  Jordanians  who  have  taken  to  the  streets  in  re-cent  times.

Chris  Williams    is  a  MA  student    at  York.  He  is  doing  his  Masters  in  Post-war  Recovery  Studies.  Chris  is  currently  in  Amman,  Jordan  doing  a  placement  with  the  Save  the  Children  regional  office  in  the  Middle  East  and  Eastern  Europe.  He  sends  this  report  from  Amman  where  many  of  the  protests  have  occurred.

