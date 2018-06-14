Sánchez, Spain’s surprise new PM

By

Image: Marta Jara

Pedro Sánchez became the seventh  Prime  Minister  of  Spain  since  it  returned  to  democracy  on  2  June  following  a  dramatic  vote  of  no  confidence  in  Mariano  Rajoy.  The vote of no  confidence  was  passed  by  180  votes  to  169  with  a  single  abstention,  after  yet  another  revelation  of  corruption  within  Rajoy’s  People’s  Party  (PP)  caused  widespread  anger  and  prompted  calls  for  his  resignation.  In an impressive feat  Mr  Sánchez,  leader  of  the  Spanish  Socialist  Workers’  Party  (PSOE)  managed  to  get  seven  other  parties  to  vote  in  line  with  his  own,  ousting  Mr  Rajoy  by  just  four  votes.

Despite becoming Spain’s  new  Prime  Minister,  the  46  year  old  will  have  little  time  to  celebrate.  His party  holds  only  84  of  the  350  seats  in  the  congress,  meaning  getting  any  substantial  reforms  passed  will  be  an  uphill  struggle. Furthermore  Mr  Sánchez’s  minority  government  will  have  to  listen  to  what  the  other  parties  who  voted  with  the  PSOE  have  to  say.  He  has  already  agreed  not  to  change  the  budget  set  by  the  PP  in  exchange  for  the  Basque  PNV  sup-porting  his  vote  of  no  confidence.  On  the  same  day  that  Sánchez  was  sworn  in,  Spain’s  largest  single  crisis  was  once  again  stirring  as  Catalonia’s  newly  elected  leader  Quim  Torra  demanded  crunch  talks  with  the  Prime  Minister,  reaffirming  his  commitment  to  Catalonia  becoming  an  independent  Republic,  something  Mr  Sánchez  has  already  ruled  out.

While  Mr  Sánchez  could  remain  in  power  until  2020  he  will  surely  face  pressures  to  call  an  election  before  then  and  prove  the  PSOE  can  win  through  the  ballot  box.  While  Pedro  Sánchez  faces  rough  seas  ahead,  Spain’s  stubborn  socialist’s  remarkable  political  career  dares  one  to  think  that  Sánchez  has  a  chance,  and  the  ability  to    pull  off  a  political  miracle  by  ensuring  that  his  minority  govern-m  e  n  t  doesn’t  collapse.  Less  than  two  years  ago  Pedro  Sánchez  was  him-self  forced  to  resign  after  a  party  revolt  in  2016,  over  his  refusal  after  two  inconclusive  election  results  to  allow  Rajoy  to  form  a  new  government.  Mr  Sánchez  spent  the  time  touring  Spain  trying  to  win  his  party’s  grassroots  support  and  to  the  horror  of  the  socialist  politicians  who  ousted  him  he  won  the  party’s  leadership  race  less  than  seven  months  later  with  over  50  per  cent  of  the  vote.  The  challenge  will  now  be  whether  Mr  Sánchez  can  lead  his  party  out  of  the  poorest  election  results  in  its  history  which  it  achieved  under  his  time  as  leader.  However,  given  his  remarkable  political  comeback  from  ex-PSOE  leader  to  the  Prime  Minister  of  Spain  and  new  leader  of  the  PSOE,  one  should  be  careful  before  making  any  assumptions.

What  makes  this  turn  of  events  all  the  more  astonishing  is  that  similar  events  took  place  in  Portugal  less  than  three  years  ago,  when  the  left-wing  parties  grouped  together  to  oust  the  Portugal  Aheah  coalition,  replacing  them  with  António  Costa,  leader  of  the  Socialist  Party.  Indeed  if  Mr  Sánchez  takes  a  leaf  out  of  his  neighbouring  socialist’s  book  he  would  fare  well.  Mr  Costa  has  ensured  fiscal  responsibility  while  overturning  the  majority  of  the  austerity  reforms  passed  by  his  predecessor,  his  party  currently  enjoys  higher  polling  than  in  the  last  election  and  Mr  Costa  has  survived  a  vote  of  no  confidence,  retaining  the  support  of  the  two  parties  propping  up  his  minority  government.  Mr  Costa  shows  his  neighbours  new  leader  that  there  can  be  a  successful  alternative  to  the  austerity  seen  across  the  EU  which  can  lead  to  economic  growth  and  as  Spain  needs  a  decline  in  unemployment.

Despite  the  fact  that  Mr  Sánchez  faces  a  political  struggle  ahead  to  keep  his  minority  government  intact,  there’s  a  clear  opportunity  for  Spain’s  PSOE  to  show  voters  why  they  deserve  to  be  elected  at  the  next  election.  In  reality,  with  such  a  fragmented  political  scene  Pedro  Sánchez  will  find  it  difficult  to  pass  any  large-scale  reforms.  But  as  he  has  demonstrated  by  appointing  women  to  11  out  of  17  cabinet  positions,  giving  his  administration  a  61.1  per  cent  women  to  men  ratio  he  can  signal  what  a  PSOE  government  is  all  about.

2 comments

  1. 14 Jun ’18 at 7:22 pm

    Ken Towl

    It’s going to be interesting. He is walking a tightrope between Podemos and the Catalans and the Basques.

    Reply Report

  2. 14 Jun ’18 at 10:35 pm

    Delia Knight

    I’m now feeling really optimistic about this. I think he is showing himself to be a good, strong leader who could well go on to win the next elections. As you say, the appointment of so many women ministers (they call cabinet meetings consejo de ministras y ministros on Spanish radio news now) shows real equality – he has simply chosen the best person for the job, irrespective of whether they are male or female. And they are all impressively well qualified for the jobs they are doing.

    Reply Report

Leave a comment



Please note our disclaimer relating to comments submitted. Please do not post pretending to be another person. Nouse is not responsible for user-submitted content.

© 1964–2018 Nouse Dashboard | Edit | Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Policies |