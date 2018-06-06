On & On: Summer Carnival Review

The party spirit was rejuvenated with the grooves and blues that were brought by York party royalty, On & On

On & On exceeded expectations with their summer carnival, creating a fun and disco atmosphere that helping throw off a pumping end to exams. The fiesta was fuelled by the dancers who appeared to have just stepped off the plane from Rio de Janeiro, putting the York party scene in a joyful and celebratory mood, despite exams having the possibility of dampening the mood.

The revamped set list added to the carnival spirit with greater addition of funk, groove and soul, adding a well appreciated twist that added to the feverous atmosphere that was shaking off the exam blues by forcing on some disco shoes. In addition the atmosphere continued into the Bierkeller with superb tunes that ensured the aura of the carnival continued to be moving and grooving.

Furthermore the striking visual display that Fibbers pursued with live dancers, fire breathers and screens added to and arguably animating the party spirit and great vibes that On & On were definitely trying to create.

Overall On & On created an end of exams party that helped provide the best atmosphere to groove away the night with your mates and bring back the positive spirit that York so desperately needed after the stress of the summer term. I certainly look forward to the next fiesta that is organised by On & On.