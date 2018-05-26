Vegan Eats: Simple Spaghetti with roasted vegetables

Many thanks to local food blogger @Everydaywithreay for providing the recipe! For more inspiration check out her Instagram page and give her a quick follow!
Ingredients:
- Wholewheat spaghetti (or white spaghetti but wholewheat keeps you fuller for longer!)
- 1 x Red onion
- 1 x Aubergine
- 1 x Pepper (colour of your choice)
- A few olives (sliced)
- Some salt and pepper for seasoning
- Some rocket for garnish
- Dash or two of olive oil
- Suggested: balsamic vinegar for the rocket
Method:
- Chop the onion and pepper into slices
- Slice the aubergine
- Place the vegetables in a baking tray and generously drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Bake the vegetables in oven for roughly 25 minutes or until soft
- Griddle the aubergines (if you don’t have a way of griddling, you can bake them instead)
- Cook the spaghetti in a pan of boiling water according to the instructions on the packet.
- Once the vegetables and spaghetti are cooked, put them on a plate with a handful of rocket, drizzle some balsamic vinegar on top of the rocket and throw some chopped olives onto the pasta and voila!
A super easy meal which is not only vegan, but incredibly healthy and simple. Saying that, the recipe is also incredibly budget friendly. From Morrisons the approximate total is £4.36, for several servings:
- Spaghetti – 61p a pack
- Red onion – from 25p each (although if you go into the supermarket and pick up just the amount you need, it may be cheaper and will reduce food waste!)
- Pepper – 60p each or 97p for a pack of 3
- Aubergine – 50p
- Bag of rocket or similar salad – from £1
- Olive oil – from £1.40
If you’re interested in any further recipes from everydaywithreay, then check out her instagram page. Not everything is vegan or vegetarian but she has got some such recipes which are really tasty and certainly look instagram worthy.