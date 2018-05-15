UYWRUFC top phenomenal season with big Roses wins

This year has witnessed UYWRUFC’s most successful season to date: the first team remained undefeated, winning both the league and the cup and our seconds finished third in their league in only their second year in BUCS. Lancaster may have suggested that York had become complacent but a hardcore training programme in the run-up to Roses proved that York’s most successful team were taking nothing for granted The 2nds started their match on Saturday without their starting winger, who was injured and had made the trip to hospital. Despite this loss, they smashed through the Lancaster backline to score within the opening minutes of the game. After this, the York team sustained some serious injuries in quick succession, including a dislocated thumb for the Vice Captain, but this had very little impact as phenomenal play culminated in another four tries and a 31-0 lead.

Lancaster attempted to push back, making a couple of breaks for York’s tryline, but were thwarted by incredible try-stopping tackles by the White Rose’s wings and fullback. It was more end-to-end after a half-time stoppage for water in the sweltering heat. The watching crowd saw more attempts at the tryline from both teams, but York were able to hold off the Red Rose and, with the return of the missing York player from A&E to the pitch, the team were able to put past another nineteen points with powerful shifts in the forwards and incredible breaks in the backs. These points brought the final score to a staggering 50-0, a remarkable achievement considering this is the first away Roses win for the 2nd team. This was the first result of what proved to be an apt bookend to a phenomenal season for the club.

Sunday proved even hotter as the 1st team took to the pitch as part of the closing fixtures for the second year in a row. The 1sts knew Lancaster well, this match was the third time in which the pair have played each other this season and, just as in the first two, York managed to take the win and complete a clean sweep of victories in the Women’s Rugby.

The crowd was huge in support for York’s storming start, incisive breakthroughs over and over towards the tryline were just about dealt with by Lancaster but the White Rose was certainly in the ascendancy. After twenty minutes, a broken nose for the Vice Captain and a nasty boot to the face of the President, York kicked off the scoring down the wing. After a number of exceptional tackles and turnovers from York, another try crossed the line before the half.

Where the first half had witnessed a battle between the two teams, York ran away with the game early in the second half, scoring and converting quickly. Though Lancaster did manage to steal a try back, York were back with a vengeance, scoring another three tries before the end of the game to take the final score to 34-7. After a sensational season for both teams, a double win at Roses proved to be a perfect end to a fabulous year, with big smiles and celebrations all round.