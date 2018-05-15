Dean of York to become Bishop of Bristol

Her Majesty The Queen has approved the nomination of the current Dean of York, the Very Reverend Vivienne Faull, to succeed the Right Reverend Michael Hill as Bishop of Bristol following the latter’s resignation in September last year, 10 Downing Street has announced. She will be the 57th incumbent and the first woman to hold the post.

Faull was one of the first women to be made a priest in the Church of England and was the first to lead a cathedral when she became Dean of Leicester in 2000. She moved to York in 2012. Legislation to allow female bishops was formally adopted by the Church of England in 2014 and Libby Lane became the first female bishop in 2015.

A dean leads a cathedral chapter and is in charge of the day-to-day executive management of operations. A bishop has their throne, or cathedra, within the cathedral but is generally not involved with day-to-day operations, instead spending time administering to the diocese at large. Faull, whose family is from Bristol, is delighted at the news.

Commenting on the appointment, she said: “The invitation to become Bishop of Bristol is a delight to me: the Diocese of Bristol is pioneering. It was the first to ordain women as priests and it is investing in several ambitious projects around the diocese as it grows in confidence.

“The main tasks for the new Bishop are to broaden the outreach of the church and to link

with wider civil society in Bristol, Swindon and (as they say in the Diocese) along the M4

corridor.

“But alongside the delight there is the sadness of leaving the Minster and York, and in

particular the volunteers, worshipers and staff. It has been wonderful to lead this great community in inviting everyone to discover God’s love. “

Whilst at York, Faull has been involved with leading major projects including the completion of the restoration of the Great East Window and planning for the restoration of the Minster’s organ. She was also selected as the vice-chair of a probe into cathedral finances due to her successful stewardship of the Minster.