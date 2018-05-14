York Sport President-elect Zac’s vision

Nouse Sport sat down with Zac Sheppard to discuss his York Sport vision, from championing women to refereeing

Image: Baluga Photography

YORK  SPORT  UNION’S  President-elect  Zac  Sheppard  has  stressed  the  need  for  integration  with  the  local  community,  greater  inclusivity  in  sport,  and  better  refereeing  on  campus  ahead  of  his  assumption  of  office.

Speaking  to Nouse  Sport  ahead  of  his  term  in  office,  he  spoke  of  the  recent  successes  in  college  and  university  sport  and  of  his  vision  for  the  next  academic  year. Closing  the  gender  participation  gap  by  championing  women  in  sport  is  at  the  heart  of  his  manifesto, with  blueprints  for  women’s-only  gym  sessions  and  a  women’s  sports  day  during  the  next  ‘This  BUCS  Girl  Can’  week.

Building  on  his  work  as  a  College  Sport  Officer,  where  he  expanded  women’s  netball  leagues,  Sheppard  also  wants  to  set  up  women’s  college  football  and  rugby  leagues.

“Making  sure  that  clubs  understand  that  it  is  important  to  offer  equal  provision  for  both  men  and  women  in  sport  is  a  strong  drive  of  mine,”  he  told  Nouse  Sport.

This  comes  at  a  time  of  heightened  pride  for  women  in  sport,  with  England  winning  gold  for  the  first  time  ever  in  netball  at  the  Commonwealth  Games  2018  and  developments  in  women’s  football  and  rugby  at  national  level.

On  the  topic  of  greater  inclusivity,  the  current  BUCS  and  Sports  Assistant  also  wants  to  make  university  sport  more  accessible  throughout  the  year.  An  avid  and  committed  tennis  player  himself,  Sheppard  has  found  it  hard  to  try  his  hand  and  sign  up  to  other  sports  outside  of  Freshers’  Fair.

“A  big  thing  that  I’ve  found  is,  I  chose  my  sport  (tennis)  at  the  start  of  the  year,  and  then  it’s  very  hard  to  dip  into  other  university  sports  part  way  through  the  year.” He  believes  that  providing  a  weekly  timetable  of  sporting  opportunities  and  more  pay-as-you-go  club  sessions  for  beginners  will  facilitate  this  goal.

The  quantity  of  qualified  referees  in  campus  sport,  particularly  at  college  level,  has  cast  a  sizeable  shadow  over  the  integrity  and  quality  of  sport  at  York,  with  referees  not  always  possessing  official  qualifications. Current  York  Sport  President  Laura  Carruthers  has  admitted  to  it  being  a  problem  that  has  permeated  successive  presidents  –  a  record  which Sheppard  wants  to  stop  by  instigating  a  Student  Coach  and  Referee  Development  Programme  aimed  at  qualifying  students  at  York.

“College  and  university  sport  relies  on  passionate  volunteers  who  are  giving  up  their  time  to  referee  a  sports  match.  It’s  not  the  easiest  of  things  to  do  when  it’s  pouring  down  with  rain  and  you  have  22  people  on  a  pitch  yelling  at  you  for  an  hour  and  a  half  in  a  football  match.”

With  subsidies  to  make  the  courses  more  accessible  to  York  students,  it  is  effectively  a  win-win  situation.  Students  doing  a  course  will  gain  life-long  skills  and  qualifications  which  can  be  used  both  on  campus  and  externally;  meanwhile,  sport  at  York  would  benefit  from  a  larger  quantity  of  available  qualified  referees.

Linking  York  Sport  Union  with  a  local  charity  for  the  year  and  setting  bigger  fundraising  targets  is  another  development  present  in  Sheppard’s  vision;  whilst  still  permitting  clubs  to  choose  and  fundraise  towards  other  charities.  His  new  fundraising  ideas  including  ‘A  Question  of  York  Sport.’

Amongst  the  biggest  achievements  he  has  seen  in  college  sport  is  the  launch  of  the  ProTeam  app  in  October  2017.  Despite  its  mixed  reception,  Sheppard  hopes  to  continue  usage  and  development  of  the  app:  “ProTeam  is  definitely  not  perfect  and  we’ve  had  a  few  issues  with  it,  but  it’s  building  towards  a  place  where  we  know  that  anyone  can  access  results.”

Whether  York  Sport  Union  decides  to  continue  use  of  ProTeam  or  not,  Sheppard  wants  to  provide  a  centralised  point  from  which  to  view  league  tables,  fixtures,  and  results  without  having  to  be  in  a  private  Facebook  group.

“If  we  don’t  go  forward  with  ProTeam  we  have  to  look  at  another  way  that  we  can  get  across  results,  whether  that  is  having  our  own  website  or  app.”

Sheppard  wants  to  bring  the  greater  accessibility  and  transparency  of  college  sport  at  the  heart  of ProTeam  to  university  sport  as  well,  through  greater  development  of  the  York  Sport  Union  website.

“At  the  minute,  the  website  is  non-existent.  The  only  time  I  have  used  it  in  my  3  years  is  to  pay  for  events.  There’s  no  information  on  there.  I  can’t  use  it  to  see  when  a  session  of  sport  is,  how  well  the  tennis  club  is  doing  at  this,  or  what  events  are  coming  up.  I  think  that’s  what  a  website  should  be  for,”  he  said.

For  Zac’s  full  manifesto,  visit  https://elections.yusu.org/candi-dates/56.

