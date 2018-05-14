York cricketer takes to the field at Lord’s

Nouse Sport interviews Emma Albery on how she got started, going to Lord’s with MCCC, and her plans for the future

Q: How did you start playing cricket?

A: When I was five, I went along to my brother’s training and the coach asked if I wanted to join in.

Q: Is cricket a family sport?

A: My grandad was a very keen cricketer. My dad has always been keen on hockey and cricket. I’m the person that has taken cricket on in the family, I’d say.

Q: How do you balance cricket with university life?

A: I’ve found that now that I’m busier, I’m more productive. Every single week I’m travelling between York and London, but luckily, both York and Middlesex couldn’t be more supportive.

Q: What does it mean for a cricketer, to play at Lord’s?

A: Lord’s is the place where everyone wants to play in their cricketing career. For Middlesex, it was the first time the women played there in our 83-year history. The feeling was unbelievable and there were quite a few happy tears. It’s taken a whole year of preparing for this. Still, I don’t think you’re ever prepared to play at Lord’s. That will always be a feeling you don’t get anywhere else.

Q: Did you have a favourite moment at Lord’s?

A: You walk out of the Long Room onto the pitch. And the best thing for me was having my family there, watching me. You know when you try not to smile because you want to be cool about something, but there was no stopping it.

Q: Why did it happen now for Middlesex?

A: In sports, there’s a huge difference between men and women, however, Middlesex has been working hard on improving the women’s game.

Q: In the future, could you imagine promoting cricket? Or girls’ cricket?

A: Definitely. I coach kids at the moment with First Choice Coaching in Cambridge and we’ve even had England players come in. I started this year and I absolutely adore it.

Q: What are your future goals for cricket?

A: I’ve got a lot of goals. Well, I had a back operation two years ago and my goals were different before that. It’s hard to come back from a serious operation. But, I got into the Middlesex first team and from now on, I want to be more of a prominent person in the team. I’d also like to get into the England Academy or play for England one day.

Q: Did you know at five years old, that you wanted to do this?

A: Definitely not, I always played cricket just for fun. Then England Cricket asked me to be part of England U15. Once you get the recognition from something, you begin to think, you could go somewhere with this and why wouldn’t I do something that I love?

Q: Do you have other future plans?

A: Long term I want to work in a charity, but to start myself off, so I could work for a charity for free, I would like to do mediating. When I went to India I was so shocked by the socio-economic disparity, I realised I wanted to help. I’ve always been driven by that. That and cricket are probably my two loves.

Q: Did you go to India for cricket?

A: I went to watch my brother in the Junior World Cup. He plays hockey for Great Britain. It was funny, when we played at Lord’s, for him to say, my little sister is living one of my dreams, I was like ‘I think I’ve made it now,’ I was so happy.

Q: Who has helped you to get to this point?

A: Our head-coach at MCCC, Danni Warren, has given me individuals. I probably wouldn’t have made it into the squad without that. I’m also a York Sport scholar. That’s really helped me. They have kindly given me five-hundred pounds to spend on travel and kit.

Q: You’re playing at Roses, too. Do you have any predictions?

A: The girls have worked really hard and our president, Alice Pike, is very good with us. I think we’re going to win at Roses. I’m really excited!