York cricketer takes to the field at Lord’s

Nouse Sport interviews Emma Albery on how she got started, going to Lord’s with MCCC, and her plans for the future

Image: Emma Albery

Q:  How  did  you  start  playing  cricket?

A:  When  I  was  five,  I  went  along  to  my  brother’s  training  and  the  coach  asked  if  I  wanted  to  join  in.

Q:  Is  cricket  a  family  sport?

A:  My  grandad  was  a  very  keen  cricketer.  My  dad  has  always  been  keen  on  hockey  and  cricket.  I’m  the  person  that  has  taken  cricket  on  in  the  family,  I’d  say.

Q:  How  do  you  balance  cricket  with  university  life?

A:  I’ve  found  that  now  that  I’m  busier,  I’m  more  productive.  Every  single  week  I’m  travelling  between  York  and  London,  but  luckily,  both  York  and  Middlesex  couldn’t  be  more  supportive.

Q:  What  does  it  mean  for  a  cricketer,  to  play  at  Lord’s?

A:  Lord’s  is  the  place  where  everyone  wants  to  play  in  their  cricketing  career.  For  Middlesex,  it  was  the  first  time  the  women  played  there  in  our  83-year  history.  The  feeling  was  unbelievable  and  there  were  quite  a  few  happy  tears.  It’s  taken  a  whole  year  of  preparing  for  this.  Still,  I  don’t  think  you’re  ever  prepared  to  play  at  Lord’s.  That  will  always  be  a  feeling  you  don’t  get  anywhere  else.

Q:  Did  you  have  a  favourite  moment  at  Lord’s?

A:  You  walk  out  of  the  Long  Room  onto  the  pitch.  And  the  best  thing  for  me  was  having  my  family  there,  watching  me.  You  know  when  you  try  not  to  smile  because  you  want  to  be  cool  about  something,  but  there  was  no  stopping  it.

Q:  Why  did  it  happen  now  for  Middlesex?

A:  In  sports,  there’s  a  huge  difference  between  men  and  women,  however,  Middlesex  has  been  working  hard  on  improving  the  women’s  game.

Q:  In  the  future,  could  you  imagine  promoting  cricket?  Or  girls’  cricket?

A:  Definitely.  I  coach  kids  at  the  moment  with  First  Choice  Coaching  in  Cambridge  and  we’ve  even  had  England  players  come  in.  I  started  this  year  and  I  absolutely  adore  it.

Q:  What  are  your  future  goals  for  cricket?

A:  I’ve  got  a  lot  of  goals.  Well,  I  had  a  back  operation  two  years  ago  and  my  goals  were  different  before  that.  It’s  hard  to  come  back  from  a  serious  operation.  But,  I  got  into  the  Middlesex  first  team  and  from  now  on,  I  want  to  be  more  of  a  prominent  person  in  the  team.  I’d  also  like    to  get  into  the  England  Academy  or  play  for  England  one  day.

Q:  Did  you  know  at  five  years  old,  that  you  wanted  to  do  this?

A:  Definitely  not,  I  always  played  cricket  just  for  fun.  Then  England  Cricket  asked  me  to  be  part  of  England  U15.  Once  you  get  the  recognition  from  something,  you  begin  to  think,  you  could  go  somewhere  with  this  and  why  wouldn’t  I  do  something  that  I  love?

Q:  Do  you  have  other  future  plans?

A:  Long  term  I  want  to  work  in  a  charity,  but  to  start  myself  off,  so  I  could  work  for  a  charity  for  free,  I  would  like  to  do  mediating.  When  I  went  to  India  I  was  so  shocked  by  the  socio-economic  disparity,  I  realised  I  wanted  to  help.  I’ve  always  been  driven  by  that.  That  and  cricket  are  probably  my  two  loves.

Q:  Did  you  go  to  India  for  cricket?

A:  I  went  to  watch  my  brother  in  the  Junior  World  Cup.  He  plays  hockey  for  Great  Britain.  It  was  funny,  when  we  played  at  Lord’s,  for  him  to  say,  my  little  sister  is  living  one  of  my  dreams,  I  was  like  ‘I  think  I’ve  made  it  now,’  I  was  so  happy.

Q:  Who  has  helped  you  to  get  to  this  point?

A:  Our  head-coach  at  MCCC,  Danni  Warren,  has  given  me  individuals.  I  probably  wouldn’t  have  made  it  into  the  squad  without  that.  I’m  also  a  York  Sport  scholar.  That’s  really  helped  me.  They  have  kindly  given  me  five-hundred  pounds  to  spend  on  travel  and  kit.

Q:  You’re  playing  at  Roses,  too.  Do  you  have  any  predictions?

A:  The  girls  have  worked  really  hard  and  our  president,  Alice  Pike,  is  very  good  with  us.  I  think  we’re  going  to  win  at  Roses.  I’m  really  excited!

