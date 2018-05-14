Image: Ellie Parker
Name: Ellie Fells
Position: Team Captain
Course: English Literature
Year: 3
Most dedicated: Amy McIntosh – we had to stop her from turning up to training a few days after breaking a facial bone!
Biggest lightweight: Pub golf broke us all but we owe Alexa big time for introducing us all to Yummy Chicken – a much better destination than Salvos.
Most improved: Elsie Hargate – she’s fairly new to riding but posted the best result in the B team at Roses 2018.
Best helmet hair: Alice Williams somehow always looks very well put together.
Most likely to lose control of their horse: That’d be me. I am most likely to go in the wrong direction in dressage or jump the wrong fence…my bad, sorry everyone…
Teammates: Riding Club
Nouse Sport talks to Riding Team Captain Ellie Fells
