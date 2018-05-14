No luck, just data: predicting the NFL draft

Predicting the potential of the players in this year’s dramatic NFL draft is not down to coincidence

By , Comment Editor

Image: Bobak Ha’eri

APRIL  BRINGS  WITH  it  many  things.  For  your  average  Brit,  it  brings  the  first  chance  to  adopt  to  the  reddish  hue  of  a  lobster  courtesy  of  the  spontaneous  appearance  of  the  sun  for  a  few  meagre  days.  And  for  the  32  teams  of  the  National  Football  League,  it  is  when  the  annual  draft  comes  around.

This  year  the  draft  –  or  the  Annual  National  Football  League  Player  Selection  Meeting  to  provide  the  official  title  –  took  place  between  26  and  28  April,  with  the  Cleveland  Browns  holding  the  first  overall  pick,  which  they  used  to  select  Baker  Mayfield,  the  Heisman  Trophy  winning  quarterback  out  of  the  University  of  Oklahoma.

The  Browns  came  into  the  draft  off  the  back  of  a  run  of  historic  futility  that  saw  them  win  only  one  out  of  a  possible  32  games,  and  complete  only  the  second  winless  season  since  the  NFL  adopted  a  16  game  season  in  1978.

Blame  for  this  appeared  to  be  cast  at  the  door  of  Sashi  Brown,  the  General  Manager  throughout  much  of  this  accursed  run.  Brown  had  attempted  to  take  a  more  analytical  approach  to  player  evaluation,  relying  more  heavily  on  data  than  traditional  NFL  General  Managers.

His  replacement,  John  Dorsey,  was  expected  to  take  a  somewhat  different  approach,  with  his  reputation  as  an  old-school  “football  guy”  preceding  him.  And  then  came  the  Mayfield  pick. The  2018  quarterback  class  was  considered  to  be  one  of  the  strongest  in  recent  memory,  and  so  it  proved  on  draft  night  with  five  passers  being  selected  in  the  first  round.  Mayfield  went  first  to  the  Browns,  followed  by  Sam  Darnold  (third  overall,  to  the  New  York  Jets),  Josh  Allen  (seventh,  to  the  Buffalo  Bills),  Josh  Rosen  (tenth,  to  the  Arizona  Cardinals),  and  Lamar  Jackson  (32nd,  to  the  Baltimore  Ravens).

Even  more  remarkably,  Mayfield  was  the  only  of  the  quarterbacks  taken  without  a  trade  from  a  team  to  move  up  and  grab  them,  showing  the  high  esteem  the  class  was  held  in  by  the  NFL  community.

However,  Mayfield  was  considered  somewhat  of  an  unconventional  choice  by  the  Browns.  Standing  at  little  over  six  feet  tall,  he  was  considered  by  old-school  football  types  to  be  too  short  to  play  football  in  the  NFL  –  the  traditional  threshold  for  quarterback  height  in  scouting  is  6”2.  Yet  the  success  of  Russell  Wilson  and  Drew  Brees,  both  Super  Bowl  winning  quarterbacks  despite  being  below  that  threshold,  suggests  that  in  fact  height  is  not  a  barrier  to  success.

Analytics  was  the  buzzword  surrounding  the  Brown  era  in  Cleveland,  but  with  Dorsey  in  charge  the  expectation  was  that  data  would  be  discarded  as  an  evaluation  tool  and  the  focus  would  once  again  be  on  watching  tape  above  all  else.  Yet  Mayfield  was  the  prototypical  analytics  pick,  grading  out  as  the  best  quarterback  in  the  class  according  to  a  number  of  number  based  models  based  off  college  production,  and  even  in  some  cases  high  school  production.  Contrast  that  with  Josh  Allen,  taken  seventh  overall,  who  was  for  many  the  top  quarterback  in  the  class  based  off  his  physical  traits  –  many  scouts  believed  him  to  have  the  strongest  arm  of  any  prospect  they  had  seen,  but  his  accuracy  and  lack  of  college  production  point  to  him  struggling  at  the  pro  level.

Mayfield  was  the  pick  that  the  old Browns’  regime  would  have  been  expected  to  make,  Allen  or  Darnold  the  one  most  NFL  sources  expected  the  new  regime  to  make.  And  yet  when  it  came  to  it,  data  won  out  over  pure  observation,  suggesting  that  the  NFL  may  just  be  embracing  analytics  for  player  evaluation  after  all.

