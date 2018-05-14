Handball’s first charity tournament a success

THE  UNIVERSITY  HANDBALL  club  held  its  first-ever  charity  match  last  month  against  the  York  Hunters  in  aid  of  Mind,  raising  over  £200  in  the  process.

Around  70  people  turned  up  to  watch  the  two  matches  against  a  familiar  local  community  team,  constituting  the  biggest  crowd  the  club  has  entertained  outside  of  Roses.

The  matches  provided  both  the  men’s  and  women’s  University  sides  with  a  stern  test  of  endurance  and  skill  in  the  run  up  to  Roses  2018.

The  men’s  match  finished  17-12  to  the  visitors  with  Hamish  Arnold,  Florian  Eckel,  Magnus  Glaerum,  Malthe  Gronert,  James  Hundson,  Gui  Mendoca  and  Reece  Remedios  all  getting  on  the  scoresheet  for  York.  Amongst  all  of  the  excitement,  the  score  in  the  women’s  game  was  not  recorded.

Both  matches  were  fast-paced  and  aggressive,  with  frequent  collisions  as  the  defending  players  bravely  attempted  to  stop  onrushing  attacking  players  in  their  tracks.  Despite  the  plethora  of  collisions  and  clashes,  no  injuries  were  sustained  on  the  day.

A  bake  sale  was  held  in  conjunction  with  the  £2  entry  fee,  with  all  money  raised  going  to  the  fantastic  support  charity  Mind;  which  helps  with  mental  illness  and  has  been  the  chosen  charity  for  many  university  clubs  across  campus  in  recent  times.

Club  President  Beatrice  Trascau  was  delighted  with  how  the  day  went  and  is  confident  that  the  club  will  host  more  charity  tournaments  in  the  future  saying: “I  think  the  event  surpassed  expectations.  We  definitely  did  not  expect  that  we  will  be  able  to  raise  over  £200,  but  it  was  a  welcomed  surprise.

“To  my  knowledge,  this  is  the  first  time  our  club  has  put  on  a  charity  event  so  I  really  hope  the  success  of  this  one  will  encourage  next  year’s  committee  to  make  this  a  tradition.

“Also  it  was  the  first  time  we  played  with  such  a  big  audience  (apart  from  Roses)  and  it  was  a  great  feeling  to  see  that  even  though  handball  is  not  as  popular  in  the  UK  as  it  is  in  the  rest  of  Europe,  we  still  had  a  lot  of  people  who  came  to  support  both  us  and  the  great  cause  we  were  raising  money  for.

“It  was  also  really  nice  to  have  the  support  of  the  York Sport  Union  who  promoted  our  event,  and  also  of  next  year’s  Sports  President  who  came  and  supported  us.

“Overall,  we’re  really  proud  of  what  we’ve  been  able  to  accomplish  with  this  event  and  we  thank  everyone  who  contributed  to  it  in  any  way,  especially  the  York  Hunters  who  have  played  such  a  critical  part  in  it.”

