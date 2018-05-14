Handball’s first charity tournament a success

THE UNIVERSITY HANDBALL club held its first-ever charity match last month against the York Hunters in aid of Mind, raising over £200 in the process.

Around 70 people turned up to watch the two matches against a familiar local community team, constituting the biggest crowd the club has entertained outside of Roses.

The matches provided both the men’s and women’s University sides with a stern test of endurance and skill in the run up to Roses 2018.

The men’s match finished 17-12 to the visitors with Hamish Arnold, Florian Eckel, Magnus Glaerum, Malthe Gronert, James Hundson, Gui Mendoca and Reece Remedios all getting on the scoresheet for York. Amongst all of the excitement, the score in the women’s game was not recorded.

Both matches were fast-paced and aggressive, with frequent collisions as the defending players bravely attempted to stop onrushing attacking players in their tracks. Despite the plethora of collisions and clashes, no injuries were sustained on the day.

A bake sale was held in conjunction with the £2 entry fee, with all money raised going to the fantastic support charity Mind; which helps with mental illness and has been the chosen charity for many university clubs across campus in recent times.

Club President Beatrice Trascau was delighted with how the day went and is confident that the club will host more charity tournaments in the future saying: “I think the event surpassed expectations. We definitely did not expect that we will be able to raise over £200, but it was a welcomed surprise.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time our club has put on a charity event so I really hope the success of this one will encourage next year’s committee to make this a tradition.

“Also it was the first time we played with such a big audience (apart from Roses) and it was a great feeling to see that even though handball is not as popular in the UK as it is in the rest of Europe, we still had a lot of people who came to support both us and the great cause we were raising money for.

“It was also really nice to have the support of the York Sport Union who promoted our event, and also of next year’s Sports President who came and supported us.

“Overall, we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with this event and we thank everyone who contributed to it in any way, especially the York Hunters who have played such a critical part in it.”