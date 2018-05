Futsal score flatters Lancaster efforts

York dominated the futsal game from the first whistle as they came out 7-4 winners. The game could have been much more comfortable as York hit the woodwork several times and lapses in the concentration allowed two late consolation goals.

Whilst the early stages saw a slow start, York had the majority of the ball and had their fair share of shots. York’s superiority finally showed after seven minutes but they could not hold their lead for long as Lancaster equalised. Just before the half, York re-established their lead as York went into half-time leading 2-1.

A number of half-time substitutions gave York a new lease of life in the second half as they scored 3 goals in quick succession to effectively wrap up the game. As goals from Toteland, Charlton and Jackson put York in firm control of the match. Lancaster hit back almost immediately. But York controlled the game and the clock well, managing to squeeze in another two goals, with Charlton sealing his hat-trick. An almost perfect performance barring the defensive disasters near the end but ultimately the result was no less than York deserved as they barely allowed their opponents any chances in the match until the very end.

York showed a lack of concentration in the last few minutes as they gave Lancaster a little element of hope by allowing them to score two inside the last two minutes after sloppy play from York. This has been a problem for York this season. Earlier in the season they were beat 56-0 by runaway leaders Newcastle. In the end the team would finish the league with -70 goal difference, which is surprising given that they had a good season overall, finishing third in their division.