Heartbreak as Lancaster claim home win

ROSES SAW ANOTHER victory for the home team for the eleventh successive tournament, as Lancaster secured the win by a 99-point margin to reclaim the Carter James trophy.

York were on the back foot from the very beginning after the 10-point Lancaster lead after the pre-weekend events proved irrecoverable. As York trailed for the whole weekend, with the final score being 225.5-126.5, this is only the fourth time that the 200-point mark has been reached, with Lancaster and York both doing so twice.

Friday got off to an awful start for York as they won only one of the first nine events. This early dominance proved to be a key part of the weekend. The belief that Lancaster could win after this was emanated throughout their performances. Nothing better encapsulates this than the men’s football at the opening ceremony. Losing 2-0 at half-time, Lancaster were spurred on by the crowd in the second half, they managed to come back and score a last-minute winner to break York hearts. Losing the game near the end was a recurring theme throughout the tournament in a weekend to forget for York.

As the tournament rolled onto Saturday, York didn’t fair much better as they had the worst day of the tournament. Lancaster increased their lead to an extra 60 points, not only to have a lead of 98 points but also to secure the trophy. The result was confirmed during the darts after. Lancaster won four events in a row, all worth four points.

Sunday proved to be the best day for York, with big wins in the cheerleading, Kendo and ultimate frisbee. Despite the improved results the men’s rugby at the closing ceremony mirrored the opening ceremony. After a brilliant display in the first half, Lancaster came out in the second half inspired by the crowd to come from behind to win.

N.B: This article differs from that in print. This has been done to rectify inaccuracies.