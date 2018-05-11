Boys by Girls: Exploring Boyhood

Boys by Girls is a fashion magazine like no other. Edited by photographer Cecilie Harris, it publishes on a biannual basis, alongside a constant stream of shoots appearing on their Instagram feed, which has amassed some 100 000 followers.

While ostensibly Boys by Girls may appear to be a menswear magazine to the unassuming eye, it is so much more than that. All of the models are boys – not men, that’s an important factor, with Harris stating: “There is something so magic about the teenager. They have it. We lost it. Capturing it in images is why we shoot.” Moreover all of the photographers, led by Harris herself, are girls.

Boys by Girls takes a deep dive into masculinity, exploring what it means to be the modern man. Gone are the perfect-bodied models of the mainstream fashion industry, and gone is the toxic masculinity that grips onto society and culture. What remains is a raw image of what it means to be a man – in fact, a more accurate summary is that it presents a raw image of what it should be to be a man. There’s a vulnerability and quietness to the masculinity on display here. And sorry, not a man actually – a boy. That’s why Boys by Girls is boys, and not men. As mentioned earlier, Harris says it is because the teenager holds some- thing magical; their growing up, coming of age, and maturing into men.