Amber Rudd resigns after misleading Parliament

Image: Royal Navy official photographer

Amber Rudd  was  forced  to  resign  from  the  Cabinet  on  29  April  after  admitting  that  she  “inadvertently”  misled  Parliament  about  whether  the  Home  Office  had  removal  tar-gets  for  illegal  immigrants.  The  former  Home  Secretary  had  been  facing  increased  pressure  from  the  Opposition  over  the  Windrush  scandal  and  the  accusation  that  she  had  strengthened  the  “hostile  environment”  towards  illegal  immigration  in  the  Home  Office.

The  Windrush  scandal  revolves  around  the  immigration  of  workers  from  former  British  colonies  to  Britain  following  World  War  II,  as  Britain  faced  a  major  labour  shortage.  These  immigrants  under  the  British  Nationality  Act  of  1948  were  given  full  rights  of  citizenship  and  residency  in  the  UK,  however  over  half  a  century  later  these  immigrants  found  themselves  being  told  they  had  to  prove  they  were  British  despite  many  not  having  any  of  the  necessary  documents.  Multiple  British  citizens  were  nearly  deported  and  it’s  unclear  if  any  have  been  wrongly  deported.  Public  outrage  at  the  scandal  has  grown  as  it  has  become  more  apparent  that  the  same  generation  that  came  to  help  re-build  Britain,  leaving  all  they  knew  behind,  are  not  being  treated  like  the  heroes  they  are.  Instead,  they  are  being  treated  as  potential  illegal  immigrants  and  in  some  instances  are  being  denied  access  to  health-care,  even  having  to  prove  their  nationality  in  order  to  rent  a  house  or  open  a  bank  account.  It  was  after  being  summoned  to  the  Home  Affairs  Select  Committee  for  questioning  about  this  scandal  that  Amber  Rudd  said  that  the  Home  Office  did  not  have  specific  deportation  targets,  saying  “that’s  not  how  we  operate.”  However,  shortly  after,  a  leaked  memo  prepared  for  Rudd  and  other  high-ranking  Home  Office  officials  contradicted  this,  which  read:  “we  have  exceeded  our  target  of  assisted  returns.”  Rudd  faced  a  further  blow  when  a  letter  signed  by  her  and  sent  to  the  Prime  Minister  was  leaked  in  which  Amber  Rudd  stated  she  had  the  “aim  of  increasing  the  number  of  enforced  removals  by  more  than  10  per  cent  over  the  next  few  years.”

Later  that  night  Amber  Rudd  resigned,  stating  that  she  had  “inadvertently”  misled  parliament  following  revelations  about  local  targets  for  assisted  removals.  Unfortunately  for  Rudd  this  was  a  checkmate  situation;  if  she  was  aware  of  the  targets  she  purposefully  lied  to  Parliament  and  if  she  wasn’t  then  there  would  be  claims  that  she  didn’t  know  what  is  going  on  in  her  own  department  and  wasn’t  in  control.  One  thing  this  does  confirm  is  just  how  dangerous  the  Home  Office  is  for  politicians,  as  Amber  Rudd  –  formerly  seen  by  some  as  a  potential  party  leader  –  becomes  the  latest  to  have  their  career  brought  down  while  in  the  role  of  Home  Secretary.

The  resignation  of  Amber  Rudd  is  a  blow  to  Theresa  May,  and  marks  the  loss  of  arguably  her  closest  ally  in  the  Cabinet  which  will  now  be  dramatically  different  following  the  promotion  of  Sajid  Javid  as  the  new  Home  Secretary,  notably  the  finest  BAME  person  to  hold  this  position.  Contrary  to  Rudd,  Javid  has  not  shared  a  close  relationship  with  May,  he  was  one  of  her  most  fierce  critics  at  the  first  cabinet  meeting  following  the  disastrous  2017  General  election  result  and  has  already  stated  that  May’s  phrase  “hostile  environment”  is  “a  phrase  that  is  unhelpful  and  does  not  represent  the  values  as  a  country.”  This  willingness  to  openly  challenge  May’s  legacy  at  the  Home  Office  could  prove  challenging  for  May,  who  has  lost  four  cabinet  ministers  in  the  past  six  months,  three  of  whom  were  close  allies.  Rudd’s  departure  from  the  cabinet  also  removes  one  of  the  most  vocal  Remainers,  tilting  the  balance  of  the  cabinet  ever  so  slightly  towards  a  harder  Brexit.  As  a  new  Home  Secretary  arriving  in  the  midst  of  a  scandal  Sajid  Javid  has  his  work  cut  out,  however  he  may  be  the  first  step  in  the  Conservatives  drawing  a  line  under  the  Windrush  scandal.  Javid  spoke  of  how,  when  he  heard  about  the  scandal,  as  the  son  of  a  Pakistani  immigrant  he  thought  that  it  could’ve  been  his  family  being  threatened  with  deportation.

This  empathy  will  resonate  and  help  the  Party  recover  and  improve  its  image  among  minority  groups.  Looking  ahead  Javid  has  some  large  challenges:  as  Home  Secretary  he  is  responsible  for  keeping  safe  a  country  whose  terror  level  is  at  ‘Severe’,  a  country  facing  a  20  per  cent  year  on  year  increase  in  violent  crime  according  to  police  figures  and  will  be  closely  involved  in  the  continued  investigation  into  the  Salisbury  nerve  agent  attack.  Javid  only  needs  to  look  at  his  predecessor  to  see  how  risky  the  position  of  Home  Secretary  is,  but  if  he  looks  at  the  predecessor  before  that  he  can  also  see  the  opportunities  and  doors  this  position  can open.

