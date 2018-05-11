A rocky peace in Colombia

Image: Jayzza Gallego Garzon

Colombian  presidential  candidate  and  chief  peace  negotiator  of  the  government  during  the  peace  process.  Humberto  de  la  Calle,  recently  claimed  that  “the  way  we  are  going  is  towards  war  with  our  eyes  closed.”  The  candidate’s  claims  come  in  response  to  the  new  recent  crisis  in  the  peace  pro-cess  surrounding  Jesús  Santrich,  a  leading  member  of  the  former  re-bel  movement,  the  FARC.

Santrich  has  been  recently  arrested  on  allegations  of  trafficking  drugs  to  the  US.  According  to  the  peace  agreement,  any  criminal  activity  related  to  the  conflict  that  occurred  prior  to  the  signing  of  the  treaty  is  subjected  to  a  special  tribunal,  however  if  such  an  action  occurs  at  a  later  date,  then  the  individual  is  subjected  to  the  ordinary  justice  system.  If  the  crime  is  drug-trafficking,  related,  this  has  traditionally  meant  extradition.  To  engage  in  such  a  practice  for  the  case  of  Santrich  however  is  problematic.  The  FARC  has  claimed  he  is  innocent,  arguing  that  the  case  is  a  plot  to  sabotage  the  negotiated  peace.  Santrich  himself  has  been  on  hunger  strike  since  9  of  April.

To  add  further  complications,  the  Wall  Street  Journal  has  alleged  that  the  US  and  the  Colombian  government  were  investigating  another  FARC  member,  Iván  Márquez,  for  similar  accusations.  Márquez  responded  by  quitting  his  congressional  seat,  arguing  that  he  could  not  serve  in  the  Senate  while  being  labeled  a  drug  trafficker,  and  transferring  to  one  of  the  camps  meant  for  demobilised  guerrillas.

The  Santrich  affair  is  not  the  only  obstacle  in  Colombia’s  rocky  road  to  peace.  Negotiations  with  the  last  remaining  major  guerrilla  group,  the  ELN,  have  faced  the  difficulty  of  finding  another  host  country  after  the  Ecuadorian  government  terminated  this  role  due  to  fighting  on  its  border  regions.

Furthermore,  the  demobilisation  of  the  rebels  left  a  power  vacuum  in  rural  areas  that  has  been  filled  by  right-wing  paramilitary  groups,  the  ELN  and  FARC’s  dissenters.  According  to  the  UN  Office  for  the  Coordination  of  Humanitarian  Affairs,  6  600  have  had  to  flee  in  early  2018.

The  government  has  also  been  accused  of  not  doing  enough  to  secure  the  peace  in  general.  Human  rights  groups  have  condemned  the  government  for  supposedly  not  properly  investigating  the  increasing  number  of  assassinations  of  human  rights  leaders  throughout  the  country.  Others  have  accused  the  government  of  not  implementing  the  treaty  by  failing  to  approve  all  necessary  laws;  Congress  voted  against  the  implementation  of  representative  seats  for  the  victims  and  finally  the  fact  that  many  of  the  camps  the  demobilised  rebels  had  to  concentrate  in  were  not  even  set  up.

The  inability  of  the  government  to  fully  implement  the  deal  can  also  be  traced  to  the  hostility  towards  it  by  major  politicians  including  the  largest  opposition.  Uribe’s  handpicked  successor  and  opinion-poll  favourite  for  the  presidential  elections  this  June,  Iván  Duque,  has  also  made  modifying  the  treaty  a  major  theme  in  his  presidential  campaign.

Ultimately,  with  only  45  per  cent  of  the  FARC’s  members  remaining  in  the  re-insertion  camps,  powerful  politicians’  open  hostility  to  the  peace  accords,  the  fall  in  trust  by  both  the  FARC  and  the  government  of  each  other’s  commitment  to  the  deal,  and  actual  resumed  fighting  between  the  remaining  armed  groups,  de  la  Calle’s  claims  a  likely  confirmation  of  a  frightful  omen.

