Everything Everything to headline Summer Ball 2018

Nadia Rose and DJ Mistajam will also join Everything Everything at York Race Course this summer

YUSU has informed Nouse that, Everything Everything will be playing at Summer Ball this term. The Mancunian indie rock band (dubbed as the ‘geeks’ of the music world) are admired for tunes such as ‘Distant Past,’ ‘Kemosabe’ and ‘Regret’ to often political music videos the four piece band are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Joining Everything Everything on the night, will also be Grime Artist, Nadia Rose. Nadia is Stormzy’s cousin and her career has gone from strength to strength since she was featured in BBC Music’s Sound of 2017 list.

Radio 1 DJ, MistaJam will also be playing at the night. With a diverse knowledge of music, Mistajam is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

YUSU’s summer ball has become a staple event in the York callender with past acts including Charlie XCX, Lady Leesha, Twin Atlantic, and even the Venga Boys.

Alex Urquhart, YUSU President, stated that, “Feedback in the past has suggested that although students love the acts we have had, they want to be involved more. Therefore, I am also happy to announce that this year’s ball will have an additional stage for student promoters. Look out for more details as term goes on.”

“This year’s Summer Ball is going to be a massive one. We have huge acts, a new set up with the stages and we have already sold over 1000 tickets – the most that have ever been bought by this point in term!”

You can see these three acts, and enjoy many more, at YUSU’s Summer Ball on Tuesday 12th June. Tickets can be bought via their website here.

Haven’t heard of these acts? Listen to them here: