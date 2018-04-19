Opening night film announced for Sheffield Doc/Fest

More news is coming in from this year’s event, with the first film of the festival now announced

A Northern Soul, directed by Sean McAllister, has been announced as this year’s Opening Night film to kick off this year’s Sheffield Documentary Festival. The film was borne out of McAllister’s return to his hometown of Hull, where he lived with his nonagenarian parents. McAllister documented the city when he became the creative director of the opening ceremony for Hull’s City of Culture celebrations.

The film looks at issues of government cuts, poverty and Brexit through the prism of life in the Yorkshire city. McAllister says, ““Back home in Hull, where I began, I have been filming Steve and wondering whether he can, against the odds, unlock the opportunities to build a better life? Is social mobility possible in cities like Hull? What role does culture have to play in this? How long can he hold onto his dreams for?”

The full programme is announced on 3rd May, and the festival will take place from 7-12th June.