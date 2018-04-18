Sheffield Documentary Festival announces ‘Alternate Realities’ events

The Sheffield Documentary Festival 2018 has recently announced more of its programme for this year’s event, taking place from 7-12th June. The ‘Alternate Realities Exhibition and Summit’ will be headed up by the festival’s third ‘Alternate Realities Commission’, an immersive, interactive story of an American mother and her daughters amidst gun violence; the project was created by Michaela Holland, Michelle Gabel and Ivana Jiron and is entitled Face to Face. The commission is worth £12,000.

There will also be two virtual reality events, both of them international premieres. The Day The World Changed is a technically ambitious documentary, with nuclear disarmament as its core message. It has been crafted by VR artists Gabo Arora and Saschka Unseld, the former of whom is one of the speakers gracing the Crucible Theatre this year for the ‘Alternate Realities Summit’. He will be joined in this day of keynote talks by Ruthie Doyle and William Urrichio.

The final big announcement is the presence of national treasure Sir David Attenborough, who has made a ‘1-on-1’ VR experience, Hold the World, in collaboration with SKY, where he guides participants through historical artefacts in an interactive manner. Hold the World, along with Face to Face and The Day The World Changed will take place at Sheffield’s Trafalgar Warehouse. The full festival programme will be announced on 3rd May 2018.