YUSU Sabbs to skydive for Charlie Watkins Foundation

York’s full-time sabbatical officers are to skydive to raise money for the Charlie Watkins Foundation. The charity, established in memory of the York criminology graduate Charlie Watkins, aims to raise awareness of mental health issues affecting young people in higher education. Charlie Watkins took his own life on 13 March last year.

In a statement today, the sabbs announced plans to fundraise for the Foundation. York Sport President Laura Carruthers said: “We want to raise awareness to students about mental health issues, and raise money for the Foundation who do brilliant work in educating people about the stigma surrounding suicide.”

The three objectives the sabbs set out were: to help roll-out the ‘Chat with Charlie’ helpline initiative; to promote conversation about mental health issues on campus; and to raise money for the Foundation by collecting at club nights, by running karaoke and film events, and by culminating the campaign in a sabb skydive set provisionally for May 28.

Harry Watkins, Charlie’s brother who founded the Foundation, has been invited to participate in the grand finale and commented: “The sabb team have shown amazing support to the Charlie Watkins Foundation. I look forward to working closely with them to bring Chat with Charlie up to York, providing an online platform for university students.”