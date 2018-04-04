Interview: The Cast Of Minefield (Part II)

Minefield: Breaking down barriers between Argentineans and English after Falklands/Malvinas war.

In the second interview to the cast of Minefield, we had the opportunity of speaking to English war veteran David Jackson. “There is an assumption that because you fought against someone during the war, you are enemies for life”. David shares his experiences after the war and how the cast works on and off the stage. Minefield will challenge every assumption you ever made about veterans and the war.

How did you get involved with the project? What was your reason to be a part of this?

David: How I got involved was that in the 2015 World Cup, I was asked to play Rugby with some Argentines, so there was a game, and during the World Cup we met in London to play together. It was for a project called Rugby for Peace; which is an argentine project. What happened from that is a story, Rugby for Peace then produced a documentary about the Falklands and went there to teach young children rugby. So, that’s very interesting.

How was the first encounter with the Argentineans veterans?

David: Well, it wasn’t how one would have expected it to be. There is an assumption that because you fought against someone during the war, you are enemies for life. That assumption is a stereotype perpetuated by the way we are represented within popular culture, the way we are represented in current thinking in academia. My view on how war veterans are represented within academia is that they are represented as objects rather than looking to our stories. So, it was no different than meeting anyone else from any other country for the first time. You know, I am researcher in University of Exeter, and my search is about the narrative of war veterans. I have spent twelve years from my masters researching. I have been involved in projects, in charities and tried to change some of their ridiculous assumptions that are made about us. Especially when you have a mental disability as myself and Marcelo, this stereotype. It’s about challenging this stereotype and I think, about the play, that you may have an assumption about the answers you are going to get; this is a question I am asked a lot, but I always say, there was no problem at all.

I have done a lot of interviews and there is a connection, an unspoken knowingness that you had the same experience; that is therapeutic.

How doing this play change your life as a war veteran?

David: It hasn’t, no. I think that an assumption can be made that is therapeutic. Well, as a psychologist, any form of experience, whether you have been involved in traumatic events, you may believe that this is therapeutic. So, for me, on that, there is a therapeutic side of it. There is also an unspoken therapeutic effect for those who have been to war. It doesn’t matter whether if it was Vietnam, Korea, the Second World War. I have done a lot of interviews and there is a connection, an unspoken knowingness that you had the same experience; that is therapeutic. But for myself, if the play has been therapeutic? Not at all. I feel I was at the right place, on the right time in my own acceptance of a mental health disability. That is not to say that before the play a certain amount of anxiety does not kick in. I have been having some interesting hypervigilant periods where I don’t sleep at all, I sleep 10 minutes and I wake up, and I won’t get much sleep. That is interesting for me with my psychology training because I have experienced that in many years, its quite intense and it goes on for three nights. But I realized it is about doing what we do, which can be very emotional and uplifting, can be incredibly sad. And you can’t go on stage and say “right, today I’m going to be sad”, no, because what happens is that you’ll be feeling pretty good if its going well. Its something collective, like a clock dance. If everything is going well is like you are having this beautiful dance, and its amazing. But that doesn’t mean to say that suddenly you would say one line and you go back in your body with all the feelings of that experience in the past. For instance, last time in New Castle, I had seven cousins and their daughters and grandchildren in the play in the front row, and I hadn’t seen them in 30 years. So, my mum’s elder brother who landed on D day, and my cousin. You have that strong connection of military experience and then suddenly I couldn’t stop thinking about them. And that connects with your grief, your loss, with missing them, with all sort of things. That was very emotional for me, I cried that time. Sometimes you are up, sometimes you are not. If someone, one person at least changes its view, I feel I have done a lot to reverse the damage that war does. In Argentina, you were saying, war veterans are seeing as victims. That is exactly how war works. We are seen as victims, alcoholics, homeless, suicides, or we are held up as some hypermasculine heroes going across the Atlantic. There is no room, specially in popular culture, to men like us that despite our difficulties have managed to be good enough, good fathers or friends. So, I hope this play change this. I am very lucky, I have jobs that I enjoy, but I’m not going to keep challenging the dominant discourse that society has about war veterans. Someone else must do it. How can you write with authority if you don’t talk to the people that has that embodied authority? You must walk along them in this process. And I think that is what the play does, it grabs people by the hand and we get the audience to walk along us.

Where is the meeting point between Argentineans and English war veterans? Music on the play seems to be one. But maybe on and off stage, what that point can be?

David: I mean, to be honest, I was never told why were chosen. I think its clear in the obvious why some of the cast were chosen. She (Lola Arias) actually never said you were chosen because of this or that. But again, I was chosen and that is what matters. Music is an interesting part, but music didn’t, at the very beginning, became a vital part of the play. We played musical instruments and we played some songs and maybe we did an Argentinian song of the nineties. We played that, other Beatle songs that never made it to the play. There was always going to be music in the play. Does it bring us all together? I think the last song does more than just bring us together. It is about ourselves, it is therapeutic. I improvised every night, depends what mood I am, I like the freedom of that. It is a connection thing, but in a sense, we use music and in the last song we say they play is over!

Do you think that the play changes the perception on war veterans?

David: I don’t know. I can’t really answer that, can I? Like a questionnaire to six audiences around the word. I don’t think is about that, you can understand how it changes perspective of war veterans in Argentina and the UK because of the fact that , for example, when we were in Montpellier, a young men from the audience came crying, a Russian student and said to us “Thank you very much, my grandad survived Stalin” So in some ways I think is about normal guys, leaving aside our disabilities, who got on with their lives.

I don’t think there is a conclusion to the audience really, they must draw their own conclusions, from their own subjective experience.

What do you think this play leaves to the audience?

David: I don’t think there is a conclusion to the audience really, they must draw their own conclusions, on their own subjective experience. I know the last song made certain journalists and certain newspapers uncomfortable. That’s their stuff, that about your insecurities about being a man: I think the play does challenges in many many levels the masculinity stereotype. A journalist once said that we were blaming the audience! That is the least reason of the song. I think otherwise, it challenges politicians who send young men to war. I have no complaints on my life, I am not anti-militarist, I am very proud of my great grand father and great grand uncle that were killed on the front.

The play gathers people with different perspectives about the war. In the Argentinian side for instance, there are some division about the role of the military because of the dictatorship that was ruling the country back then. This is a unique thing of the play, there are different perspectives about the military and the war.

David: I think, and people asks me, whether if I would have any trouble with the Argentines because I’m a British Falkland war veteran, not once. I have met hundreds of people. Me and Lou went to speak at schools. What is important is young people, and I think that’s great about the place, we have a lot of young people coming to see it, which is important. Not as for people in their 60s, they are no going to change their minds. I had one very uncomfortable discussion with a lady who had lost her dad, and she blamed me. But I didn’t pull the trigger, that’s what I said to her. I fully understand why she was very angry with me. That was the only time, and honestly, we have met hundreds of Argentines and it’s been great. Suddenly you are at the Argentinean embassy having tea, its just crazy and you say, what are we doing here?