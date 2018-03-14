York floorballer sets new record in defeat to Warwick

YORK’S FLOORBALLERS fell to a 4-9 defeat against Warwick University in only their second-ever full-length match last Sunday, as Piotrek Przyborowski’s brace made him the highest goal scorer in the club’s short history.

The Vikings were playing against an in-form Warwick team which competes regularly in the UKFF Midlands League. The game marked the second time that these two teams had met this academic year, with the Vikings hoping to improve upon their performance in November. The match was split into four 15-minute periods and the Vikings had four lines, two to play in each half.

The match kicked off at 16:30 and the Vikings quickly discovered that a fast-paced physical match would ensue as Warwick attacked with speed and agility. The Vikings’ goalkeeper, Elijah Ssempa, made some crucial saves before Warwick poked the ball through to make it 1-0.

From here on, the first period was more balanced, with both teams forced to attack and defend as the pressure from both sides grew. A powerful through pass from Warwick was deflected into the goal around halfway through the period to make it 2-0. However, after some sumptuous attacking play from York, forcing the Warwick keeper into a number of saves, York’s Sergey Popov whipped a shot into the Warwick net to claw a goal back for the visitors. After this goal, the physicality of the game ramped up further as Warwick looked to restore the 2-goal lead. York weathered this pressure valiantly as the period ended 2-1 to Warwick.

After a short break, the teams kicked off for the second period. Warwick were more cautious of the Vikings after their admirable first period performance and there was some cagey play in what was a very balanced period. Daniel Kozirev scored the equaliser to bring York level with his long sought after first goal for the Vikings; Eugeny Konev claiming the assist. The intensity increased and Ssempa showed incredible agility with several commendable saves. Warwick came back strong towards the end of the period to score two swift goals, making the score 4-2 to the home team at half time.

The third period marked a change in lines for the Vikings, which meant they had the advantage of fresh legs. However, the class of the Warwick team shone through and, with some technical skill and physical play, scored 3 goals to take a commanding 7-2 lead. A superb solo effort by Piotrek Przyborowski resulted in the third goal of the game for York, curling the ball into the top corner. Two more goals for Warwick meant the quarter finished 9-3 to the team from Coventry.

The fourth and final quarter was a determined defensive display by the Vikings, with strong pressing and the whole team rallying in defence to halt the Warwick attack. A second goal for Przyborowski just after the halfway point means that Przyborowski has claimed the all-time goal scoring record for University of York Floorball Club with 7 goals in 7 games.

The Vikings came out on top in the fourth quarter but ultimately the match went Warwick’s way with a 9-4 home victory. Nevertheless, the Vikings left with their heads held high knowing that they had definitely pressured one of the top teams in the country and improved massively since the last meeting between the two teams.

As is customary after the match, the Vikings voted on their most valued player and Piotrek Przyborowski came out on top for his brace of goals and attacking display. Every single York player put a shift in for their club and should be proud to call themselves a Viking.