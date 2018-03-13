Langwith footballers overcome Grey

YORK’S LANGWITH COLLEGE overcame Durham’s Grey College 2-1 in the football A fixture on Sunday 25th February.

Coming into this game, both teams had enjoyed success in their various college leagues, with Langwith having won the Premier Division League for the first time since 2002 and Grey having gone all year without losing a game. These were two teams who were full of confidence, having also both arrived in York as the winners of their respective Varsity qualifier competitions.

Langwith started the game strongly, moving the ball around quickly, despite the uneven playing surface. They showed their pace down the wings early on, as the team aimed to use that pace to get round the physical Grey defence, although Grey had pace up front as well, with their striker latching onto balls played between the Langwith defence.

It was Langwith who made the first breakthrough early on in the first half, with their wingers proving too fast, as a ball was played across the 6 yard box into the path of Daniel Coathup, who slotted home past the helpless keeper.

However, Grey came back admirably and levelled minutes later after their striker latched onto a loose ball at the back of Langwith’s defence. Grey improved after the goal, and Langwith had to dig deep to hold out until the end of the first half.

The second half proved to be what Langwith needed, as they re-grouped and came back with another goal, created and finished in a similar fashion to the first, this time finished by Alex Wehrli. Langwith continued to assert their dominance after the goal, using the wings and their passing ability in the middle of the park to find gaps in the Grey defence.

However, with 10 minutes to go, Grey upped their game, and an onslaught on chances came their way. Langwith started to give away free-kicks in dangerous places, but they held strong to confirm a brilliant win for the men in yellow.