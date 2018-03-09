Stalemate in the Varsity Hockey

HALIFAX AND COLLINGWOOD shared the points in the hockey A Varsity match after a 1-1 draw, a score that reflected much of the game.

Halifax started the stronger with some good chances to attack in the early minutes of the game, but were unable to really test the goalkeeper. Collingwood then got on top, but had the same problems when it came to attempting to test the keeper.

A keeper’s first test came in the ninth minute, with a Halifax shot going straight towards Collingwood’s keeper, barely testing them. Halifax had the next big chance and the final big chance in the half, as poor Collingwood defence allowed them through, however the shot passed the goal with no hope of going in.

At the half it looked as though the game would remain in deadlock unless there was a major change, and while Collingwood had most of the possession in the early minutes of the half, they couldn’t make the changes needed to make a breakthrough.

After 39 minutes, though, it looked like Halifax had made a breakthrough; a series of corners and scrappy defending had led to Collingwood’s goalkeeper spilling the ball into the path of a Halifax attacker who slotted in. However, while the first umpire gave the goal with no problem, the second umpire chalked it off for a foul on a defender in the build-up.

With that warning, Collingwood stepped up and on 45 minutes did make a breakthrough. A great through-ball saw Collingwood one on one with the keeper, and the attacker was able to slot into the corner for a 1-0 lead. However, with just two minutes to go, a Collingwood player was sin-binned for a rash challenge on a Halifax player, and just one minute later Halifax capitalised, also playing a through ball to an attacker and slotting into a corner to end the match at 1-1 with one of the final plays of the game.

After the match, both captains credited their team’s spirit and said that the match was very even. On top of that, Halifax’s captain said he was glad with the resilience shown by the team and that he was disappointed with the disallowed goal. Stopping Durham from making points gains in these games was essential to York’s win