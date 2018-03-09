Langwith basketball miss out on Varsity points

ST HILDE and St Bede overpowered Langwith as they capitalised on sloppy play from the home team to secure the victory in the basketball B game. The away team eventually triumphed 42-34.

The game began at a very fast pace, which saw St Hilde and St Bede race out to an early 13-8 lead. This would set the tone for the rest of the match as Langwith played catch up, unable to claw back the early lead accomplished by the visitors. St Hilde and St Bede would continue their dominance throughout the second quarter as they stormed ahead, extending their early five-point lead to nine at the end of the first half with some excellent play, rarely missing shots and playing some superb defence to thwart Langwith’s hopes.

This was not to say that Langwith did not have chances, but missing a couple of lay-ups and a three pointer established the frustrations of Langwith that would continue throughout the afternoon.

St Hilde and St Bede’s dominance waned in the second-half however, as Langwith produced a reaction and created plenty of opportunities to reduce the visitors’ lead. This effort from Langwith failed to produce a clinical display, thus letting their opponents off the hook and allowing them to maintain their lead, as the third quarter ended with the away team’s lead intact at 24-32.

The fourth quarter ran a similar course with Langwith unable to salvage the game in the last ten minutes, a problem that also faced Langwith in their qualifier against Constantine. In the end, Durham just had too much quality for York, as the visitors shot excellently from deep and in the paint to put the game beyond reach for the host